North Platte Telegraph
Watkins: Nebraska replaced its stars with soldiers — and they aren't listening to the noise
MINNEAPOLIS — The lights in the Star City have lost their luster. This time last year, Nebraska basketball was dripping in preseason juice. Bolstered by the highest-rated recruiting class in program history, multiple national analysts projected the Huskers as an NCAA tournament team (one even emceed their Opening Night event). Players spoke about leading the program to new heights and “killing the Big Ten,” as Trey McGowens said at last year’s Big Ten media days. And NU used the state capital’s nickname — “the Star City” — in a highlight video released before its first game that promoted a talent-teeming roster.
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: How 'trust' has Husker defense clicking at the net
Nebraska’s defense — the combination of front-row blockers and back-row diggers — is remarkably good together. But the expectations may have gone up a notch for the blockers on the Husker volleyball team after a stunning display Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska racked up 16...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's second-half rally falls short at Purdue, snapping two-game winning streak
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Nebraska football's two-game winning streak has been snapped. Despite remaining within one possession for most of the second half, the Huskers fell to Purdue 43-37 in front of a sold-out crowd at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Boilermakers took control early, outgaining the Huskers 296-169...
North Platte Telegraph
Despite comeback efforts, early deficit sinks Nebraska in 43-37 loss to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At some point this season, Nebraska’s second-half magic will run out. But until it does, the Huskers are a lock for a dramatic second-half turnaround every time they hit the field. For the third week in a row, Nebraska faced an early deficit only...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Purdue
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Sacks hurt the numbers and the game script made it hard for NU to commit,...
North Platte Telegraph
What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Purdue on Saturday. Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm: One thing I can say about our team is they have guts, they play to the end, they work hard, they want to win. It means something to them. They stay positive through it all.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Casey Thompson says Nebraska's offense was 'hit and miss' against Purdue
That’s how Casey Thompson described Nebraska’s offensive performance against Purdue on Saturday. The Huskers scored 37 points but barely ran half as many plays as Purdue. Thompson through for 354 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions and missed Alante Brown in the end zone. “I...
North Platte Telegraph
Grades: Purdue 43, Nebraska 37
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. For the first time all season, Nebraska’s leading rusher was not Anthony Grant or Gabe Irvin. Heck, it wasn’t even a running back at all. Enter do-it-all receiver Trey Palmer. On what was a lovely play-call from Mark Whipple, Nebraska used Palmer on the reverse and it fooled Purdue’s defense. If not for lightning speed from cornerback Jamari Brown, it would have been a touchdown for Palmer. Instead, a 60-yard rush.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska offensive line leaves Casey Thompson under pressure – again
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It might have been Purdue’s full house football party Saturday night, but Nebraska’s offensive line at times became the accommodating hosts. Another week. Another different starting five offensive linemen for the Huskers. Another evening of quarterback Casey Thompson dodging defenders in the backfield.
North Platte Telegraph
Trey Palmer breaks Nebraska's single-game receiving record
Simply put, Nebraska’s offense featured a cheat code Saturday night — Trey Palmer. In a 43-37 loss to Purdue, Palmer finished the night with 237 receiving yards — a Nebraska single-game program record. Of those 237 yards, 185 came in the second half. He also added a 60-yard run in the third quarter on a reverse.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska-Purdue: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Purdue. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm still knows how to do a number on Nebraska’s defense. For the last five years, the Huskers’ D has struggled to...
North Platte Telegraph
Momentum? Confidence? On two-game win streak, Nebraska full steam ahead for Purdue
LINCOLN — It’s been a different sort of 24-hour rule for Nebraska in October. The policy has been in place for years: The Huskers get one day to live in the result of the game they just played. Then it’s a hard shift to preparing for the next one.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: I'm not ruling Mickey Joseph out as Nebraska's next head coach
Mickey Joseph looks the part. First off the bus, walking briskly in an all black suit with red tie. That’s a boss. Mickey Joseph acts the part. See him buzzing up and down the Husker sideline. Cheering and encouraging. Demanding fight. Counting the men on a punt formation. Totally...
North Platte Telegraph
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Purdue
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Purdue. Nebraska’s offensive line and run game has to make Purdue’s front pay for stunts and shifts. The Boilermakers may well blow up some of NU’s gap scheme runs, but zone schemes can...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska vs. Purdue: Follow live updates, commentary, analysis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three in a row?. That's what Nebraska is shooting for as it rolls into Purdue on a two-game winning streak. The Husker defense will face a stiff test, and perhaps that's why the line favors the Boilermakers by 14 points. We've got boots on the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball announces two time changes
Nebraska volleyball announced two time changes to the Huskers' schedule on Friday. Nebraska's match at Illinois on Oct. 22 will now begin at 6 p.m. The matchup will still be televised on BTN. The Huskers' match against Iowa in Lincoln on Nov. 11 — the 300th consecutive regular-season sellout —...
North Platte Telegraph
Just askin': Where are Rahmir Johnson and Omar Manning?
MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions. I attempt to answer them. It doesn’t just have to be football, though that’s what it ended up being this week. Volleyball questions are welcomed too, as are hoops questions now that basketball season is upon us.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 1, Day: 28, Year: 86. (Month: one; Day: twenty-eight; Year: eighty-six) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Former Husker Lance Brown to continue Lo Sole Mio legacy with new Italian restaurant
OMAHA — Omaha businessman Lance Brown wanted to help his sister move back to their hometown. Their mom lives here. So does his sister’s granddaughter. And his sis, Jamie Uphoff of Las Vegas, has been away for 25 years. Brown, a former Nebraska football player, started to seek...
North Platte Telegraph
Imperial couple to be inducted into Journalism Hall of Fame
Russ and Lori Pankonin of Imperial will become the first husband-and-wife team to be inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame on Oct. 22 at The Graduate Hotel in Lincoln. Four other 2022 inductees will be honored along with the Pankonins, former co-publishers of the Imperial Republican, Grant Tribune-Sentinel...
