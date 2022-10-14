Read full article on original website
Future of Bloomsday murky as race director is ousted, 2 board members resign
SPOKANE, Wash. – Big changes are coming to Bloomsday as the race director and two board members have left the organization. The board voted to strip Director Jon Neill of his title, saying he could no longer stay on in that role but could continue with other jobs in the organization. Neill then resigned and so did Board Members Steven...
Former Bloomsday board member, director speak out against race’s current leadership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s biggest race is in trouble. Bloomsday has some of the Inland Northwest’s most devoted workers working throughout the year to put on a show to 40,000 runners. But after a recent slew of resignations, many are asking, “what’s going on in the Bloomsday office?” Gary Markham, a former Bloomsday board member of 18 years, spoke on...
FOX 28 Spokane
Eastern Washington University invites community to participate in accreditation forum
CHENEY, Wash. – The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) will visit Eastern Washington University (EWU) Oct. 17-19 as part of its normal accreditation process. EWU has encouraged students, faculty and staff to attend forums to provide input to NWCCU as its team evaluates the school. You can...
inlander.com
Political newcomer Maggie Yates hopes to unseat longtime incumbent Al French in the most contested race for Spokane County Commission
Al French didn't want the Spokane County Commission to grow from three members to five, as mandated by a 2018 state law. Now, as voters choose commissioners by district rather than countywide, he faces a strong opponent in what looks like the most contested race for the expanded board. The...
Spokane City leaves several million dollars for housing unspent, former housing director says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's former top-housing official sent a letter to Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward the day he left his job detailing millions of dollars for housing left unspent. Former Spokane Neighborhood Housing and Human Services Director John Hall resigned in September, just three months after Mayor Nadine Woodward...
inlander.com
Sheriff candidate Nowels walks back comments about mayor's involvement in Ozzie's Camp Hope plan
Twice during a KSPS sheriff candidate debate recorded Tuesday, Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels said the sheriff's plan to clear Camp Hope came at the request of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward — contradicting previous statements from both the mayor and the sheriff. After the debate, Nowels walked back the...
The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
FOX 28 Spokane
Burn restrictions lifted in Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions were lifted in the Spokane area on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County. The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions...
FOX 28 Spokane
The magic of recycling: Spokane holding a Recycles Poster Contest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County students grades K-8 are invited to take place in this years Recycles Poster Contest sponsored by the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System. The goal for this years theme is to “educate county residents on the importance of reducing waste as we work towards...
wchstv.com
More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington
(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Arms wide open
COEUR d’ALENE — When Debbie Lane began attending St. Luke's Episcopal Church nearly 30 years ago, she was part of a blended family. So, she wasn't sure what kind of reception they would get. Turns out, she didn't need to be worried. The congregation was warm, kind and...
Burn ban lifted across Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. – Regional fire marshals have lifted burn restrictions for Spokane County and the greater Spokane metro area. The restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. Friday. “We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. “This was a complicated season with heavy rains and...
Gonzaga Bulletin
West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place
Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
Spokane sheriff, chief discuss movement on Camp Hope disbandment
(The Center Square) - The Washington State Department of Transportation is now providing around the clock security at Camp Hope. That action has been taken in response to declarations by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich that the site is a hub for criminal activity and “unfit for human habitation.”
Spokane police chief and county sheriff moving forward on I-90 encampment plan
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sat down Thursday for their second meeting on clearing out the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. "What is necessary and what do we need when we move in to close down the camp out...
‘An absolute great atmosphere’ FanFest returns to the Kennel
SPOKANE, Wash. — Last week, Gonzaga fans had the chance to meet their men’s basketball team. On Saturday, it was the women’s team’s turn. The event gives fans a chance to meet their women’s basketball team face-to-face. “They’re an exciting program, they play well, they’re fast, they’re good, they’re fun, and we’ve enjoyed the coaches, the fans the staff,” said...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River
There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Museum visit free for locals
COEUR d'ALENE — The Museum of North Idaho is nearing the end of the 2022 season, but before it closes Oct. 29, locals can visit for free. "To ensure all locals know, understand and appreciate our regional heritage, we are opening our doors with no admission cost to all residents of North Idaho," according to a press release.
FOX 28 Spokane
Physician from Coeur d’Alene awarded $879,000 for wrongful termination
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – Thomas Neal, a doctor from Coeur d’Alene, was awarded $879,000 by a Kootenai County Jury after determining he was wrongfully terminated in November 2015. Neal was a doctor at Ironwood Family Practice for more than 23 years until Ironwood’s agreement with Kootenai Health...
