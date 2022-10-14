ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA


KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Former Bloomsday board member, director speak out against race’s current leadership

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s biggest race is in trouble. Bloomsday has some of the Inland Northwest’s most devoted workers working throughout the year to put on a show to 40,000 runners. But after a recent slew of resignations, many are asking, “what’s going on in the Bloomsday office?” Gary Markham, a former Bloomsday board member of 18 years, spoke on...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Burn restrictions lifted in Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions were lifted in the Spokane area on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County. The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

The magic of recycling: Spokane holding a Recycles Poster Contest

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County students grades K-8 are invited to take place in this years Recycles Poster Contest sponsored by the Spokane County Regional Solid Waste System. The goal for this years theme is to “educate county residents on the importance of reducing waste as we work towards...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
wchstv.com

More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington

(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Arms wide open

COEUR d’ALENE — When Debbie Lane began attending St. Luke's Episcopal Church nearly 30 years ago, she was part of a blended family. So, she wasn't sure what kind of reception they would get. Turns out, she didn't need to be worried. The congregation was warm, kind and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Burn ban lifted across Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. – Regional fire marshals have lifted burn restrictions for Spokane County and the greater Spokane metro area.  The restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. Friday.  “We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. “This was a complicated season with heavy rains and...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place

Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication

According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘An absolute great atmosphere’ FanFest returns to the Kennel

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last week, Gonzaga fans had the chance to meet their men’s basketball team. On Saturday, it was the women’s team’s turn. The event gives fans a chance to meet their women’s basketball team face-to-face. “They’re an exciting program, they play well, they’re fast, they’re good, they’re fun, and we’ve enjoyed the coaches, the fans the staff,” said...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River

There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Museum visit free for locals

COEUR d'ALENE — The Museum of North Idaho is nearing the end of the 2022 season, but before it closes Oct. 29, locals can visit for free. "To ensure all locals know, understand and appreciate our regional heritage, we are opening our doors with no admission cost to all residents of North Idaho," according to a press release.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

