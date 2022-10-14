ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 17

Ford Prefect
3d ago

Germany's Great Green Energy Failure, should be a warning to rest of the world. But Biden and his green cronies are pushing ahead for the costly U.S. disaster.

Reply
7
Ford Prefect
3d ago

Hurry up kids, you'll be late for the school bus. Oh... never mind. I see that the bus is out front being charged up by an emergency mobile unit, with an electrical generator powered by an internal combustion diesel engine.

Reply
6
rockenburger
2d ago

If you think EV’s are green, then do some research. The battery alone take massive amounts of energy to build. The climate change thing is a billion dollar scam

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.

Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Oregon mayors demand more state help on homelessness

A coalition of 25 mayors from across Oregon want state leaders to play a more central role in the battle to end homelessness. In a letter sent Friday, the mayors ask Oregon legislators to spend more than $123 million a year on new efforts to help cities end homelessness. They also want state money, on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars Oregon already spends each year on things like rental assistance, mental health and addiction support and programs that turn vacant motels into housing, to help build shelters and transitional housing projects.
OREGON STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Outsider.com

Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver

Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Practicing earthquake safety in Oregon

Half a million Oregonians are expected to participate in the Great Oregon Shakeout Drill on Oct. 20 at 10:20 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM). “Taking that action of drop, cover and hold on will save lives during an earthquake,” said Andrew Phelps, executive director of...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Study links hotter weather and increased on-the-job injuries

CORVALLIS, Ore. — We've had a couple of rough summer seasons the past few years, with deadly record high heat waves and long hot dry spells like we've been experiencing this October. Now the results of a study from researchers at Oregon State University's College of Public Health and...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy