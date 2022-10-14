A coalition of 25 mayors from across Oregon want state leaders to play a more central role in the battle to end homelessness. In a letter sent Friday, the mayors ask Oregon legislators to spend more than $123 million a year on new efforts to help cities end homelessness. They also want state money, on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars Oregon already spends each year on things like rental assistance, mental health and addiction support and programs that turn vacant motels into housing, to help build shelters and transitional housing projects.

OREGON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO