Ford Prefect
3d ago
Germany's Great Green Energy Failure, should be a warning to rest of the world. But Biden and his green cronies are pushing ahead for the costly U.S. disaster.
Ford Prefect
3d ago
Hurry up kids, you'll be late for the school bus. Oh... never mind. I see that the bus is out front being charged up by an emergency mobile unit, with an electrical generator powered by an internal combustion diesel engine.
rockenburger
2d ago
If you think EV’s are green, then do some research. The battery alone take massive amounts of energy to build. The climate change thing is a billion dollar scam
