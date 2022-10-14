Read full article on original website
Related
St. Louis advocates optimistic the city’s reparations effort will advance
Reparations is often something people hear about in an international setting — such as ongoing reparations that are paid to Holocaust survivors or reparations South Africa paid to apartheid victims. This weekend, elected officials — including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush — will gather for...
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
Balloon release held for community activist and mother of gun violence victim
ST. LOUIS — According to a National Library of Medicine research study, children in the United States are more likely to die from gun violence than in any other high-income country. In St. Louis, Jeanette Culpepper founded Mothers Advocating Safe Streets after her own son was murdered at 22-years-old.
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965
Joseph Erlanger House, St. Louis, Missouri.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It is often said that the value of historic landmarks can never be truly measured. These assets provide a connection to the past and an insight into our history. They also anchor communities, inspire economic development, and are a source of civic pride.
Grant’s Farm Halloween Nights are back again
Grant's farm Halloween nights are in full swing.
Realtors in St. Louis, nationwide apologizing for past discrimination, urging change
ST. LOUIS — When Abdul-Kaba Abdullah decided to sell his home two years ago, he listed the neatly-kept, four-bedroom house at $175,000 based on presale evaluations. But once a buyer made an offer, an appraiser valued the home at only $150,000, and the bank wouldn’t give a loan for the original asking price.
24th annual Canine Games benefits no-kill animal shelter
Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club have partnered up for the annual canine games at Purina Farms.
KMOV
3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
advantagenews.com
Free breakfast on Veterans Day
Local businesses are joining forces to offer a free breakfast for veterans and their families on Veterans Day. It’s called Breakfast for a Hero and will be held at the Best Western Premier in Alton on Friday November 11 from 8-10am. Claywell Asset Management-Raymond James in Godfrey is spearheading...
Officers investigating Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
KMOV
Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom
If we're gonna be stuck with this thing, we might as well make it useful
wustl.edu
Media Advisory: WashU Medical Campus street to be renamed Nash Way to honor physicians who advocated and cared for generations of St. Louis children
Name change honors beloved pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD. What: On Friday, Oct. 14, on the Washington University Medical Campus, Children’s Place between Euclid and Taylor avenues will be renamed Nash Way to honor beloved Washington University pediatricians Helen E. Nash, MD, and her brother Homer E. Nash Jr., MD, both of whom spent decades providing health care to and advocating for generations of children in St. Louis, many of whom were poor and Black. The siblings, who also treated patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, influenced physicians, trainees and a range of other health-care workers to emphasize health equity in patient care.
Enter for your chance to win tickets to Carrie Underwood's 'The Denim & Rhinestones' tour at Enterprise Center on November 7
Want to see Carrie Underwood when she visits St. Louis for her 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour on November 7 at Enterprise Center? It’s your chance to win by registering for Show Me St. Louis’ Live in the Lou Sweepstakes. We’re giving twenty (20) lucky winners (one per day)...
Teen shot in leg Friday in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was shot in the leg Friday in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood. St. Louis Metro police said the boy is in his early teens. The teen was found shot shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue. Police said the...
A St. Louis County Mayor Went Big for Bitcoin, Now He's Fighting to Stay in Office
Cool Valley's Jayson Stewart is at odds even with the people who voted for him
Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school
here is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II.
Rams settlement money moved into higher-yielding account
ST. LOUIS — The hundreds of millions of dollars St. Louis, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority got from a settlement with the Rams was moved to a higher-yielding account Thursday while the three parties continue to debate how to divide it. In a...
Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS – Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning. According to reports, police responded to a shooting call located on the 5800 block of Cabanne Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when they found a man sitting outside suffering from gunshot wounds.
KMOV
Man killed near Gravois Park, Benton Park West neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers found a man around 30 years old with many gunshot wounds at Cherokee and Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cross streets sit right at the...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 2