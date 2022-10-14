ITVX and Viaplay four-partner Litvinenko, which will see David Tennant playing the doomed Russian dissident, has sold into 80 territories ahead of its launch. AMC+ and Sundance Now have taken rights in the U.S., while Prime Video bagged Canada from distributor ITV Studios. Written by acclaimed screenwriter, George Kay (Lupin, Criminal), the show has also sold to M6 in France, ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany, Sky Italia, Seven Network in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand and Now TV in Hong Kong. Viacom18 took Indian sub-continent rights, while BookMyShow will hold TVoD rights in India through its BookMyShow Stream platform. Elsewhere, M-Net has scored a...

TV SERIES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO