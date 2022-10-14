Read full article on original website
With partisan push & abortion in focus, the stakes are high in KY’s supreme court races
A conservative Super PAC plans to sling around $1.64 million in two Kentucky Supreme Court races and a Franklin Circuit Court race as state judicial campaigns take on a sharply more partisan tone.
Lebanon-Express
Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young,...
