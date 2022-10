The Marietta Police Department posted this photo on social media of the apartments where police are engaged in a standoff. Marietta Police Department

A suspect has barricaded himself inside a Marietta apartment, and SWAT officers are on the way, the Marietta Police Department said Thursday night.

"Two young females have been released but the suspect remains inside," the department said at 10:18 p.m. on Facebook.

The standoff is occurring at The Falls at Sope Creek apartments at 1950 Roswell Road, according to police.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.