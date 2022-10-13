Read full article on original website
Harry and Meghan reportedly asked Netflix to "walk back" contradictions in their own upcoming series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are apparently trying to get their own story straight. According to Page Six, Netflix and the filmmakers behind the pair's upcoming streaming documentary "were confused" by apparent "discrepancies" between what they said on camera and Harry's own words in his upcoming memoir. A source familiar...
Redd Foxx: His Tragic And Tremendous Life And Career
There was no one like him. He was an original. He was talented, brazenly, and sometimes brutally honest. But he was multi-talented and made a mamouth mark in the history of entertainment.
wmagazine.com
Carey Mulligan Mixes Hollywood Glamour With a Bright Pink Shock
Carey Mulligan added a bit of shocking pink to old school Hollywood glamour when she walked the red carpet in London for the international premiere of her newest film, She Said. She wore a stunning, strapless black gown from Giorgio Armani that reached the floor and extended behind her in a small train. The front featured a plunging neckline and a bright pink panel that twisted around and over her hip to the back.
Marie Claire
King Charles is “Absolutely Devastated” by Fallout with Prince Harry
Not so long ago, it would have been a given that Prince Harry would attend the coronation of his father, King Charles. Now? Who knows if Harry will attend the event, scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London. We don’t have to tell you that tensions...
Commentator Slams ‘Sad’ Meghan Markle for Airing Royal Family Dirty Laundry
TV commentator Kerri-Anne Kennerley is taking aim at the way Meghan Markle has aired the royal family's dirty laundry in public, warning, 'you shouldn't go blabbing.'
BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
netflixjunkie.com
Did You Know Meghan Markle’s Handwriting Actually Helped Her Evade Waitress Jobs During Her Struggling Days?
The beautiful duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is one of the most renowned women in the world because her journey is a fairytale for people, starting from belonging to the acting world to marrying a Prince. The American actress left her career behind to start a new life with her husband, Prince Harry. But the California-born star has always been talented as we saw her in the legal drama Suits.
TMZ.com
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Anne Hathaway knows firsthand -- from her days as Miranda Priestly's assistant -- how important it is to dress to impress ... it's now up to you to focus beyond the dress with slits, and find the alterations in these two shots. Looking like a ray of sunshine, the actress...
Aubrey Plaza looks wonderful in white dress as she's honored at the Newport Beach Film Festival
Aubrey Plaza was a beauty as she attended the Newport Beach Film Festival at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California Sunday. The 38-year-old actress donned a shoulderless white dress with white sandal heels and had her brown locks parted as she posed on the red carpet on the autumn day in Southern California.
‘Babylon’ Going Wide December 23, Ditching Christmas Limited Rollout
You will now be able to see Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt wreak havoc in “Babylon” even earlier this holiday season. Damien Chazelle’s old Hollywood epic “Babylon” has officially ditched its previously limited release rollout for a wide release now on December 23. Originally, “Babylon” was slated for a December 25 limited release, followed by a January 6, 2023 wide release. Instead, the film will open in more than 3,000 theaters nationwide on December 23. Former “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-stars Robbie and Pitt reunite for Chazelle’s star-studded take on the pitfalls of fame and the slow-moving tide of change in...
NPR
Many Americans struggle to get food. Inflation is making it worse
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with c, CEO and founder of WANDA, about President Biden's hunger plan and the idea of a food bill of rights. New numbers released this week show prices are still rising, and you probably don't need us to tell you that that includes prices for food. It was against that backdrop that the Biden administration recently convened a summit on hunger, nutrition and health. It was the first such effort in decades, and it's part of a push to marshal both government and philanthropic resources toward ending hunger and food insecurity in America. We wanted to hear more about what such an effort would actually take, so we called Tambra Raye Stevenson. She is the CEO and founder of WANDA. That's a nonprofit aimed at supporting advocacy around food security. Tambra Raye Stevenson, thanks so much for joining us.
mailplus.co.uk
How can Harry take the Netflix dollar when they so cruelly exploit his own family?
I must confess I am not a huge fan of The Crown. I watched the first few series more out of professional duty than anything else, and found it irritatingly one dimensional, reductive and exhaustingly cliched, little more than a high-budget soap. Unlike other shows about the Royal Family, which either seek to satirise or stylise their existence, The Crown is mawkish and exploitative.
NPR
Angered by racist comments, Oaxacan immigrants march to Los Angeles City Hall
Over the weekend, hundreds of protesters marched to Los Angeles City Hall. Most were Indigenous immigrants from the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca. They're angry over racist comments that the former president of the city council, Nury Martinez, made denigrating their community. Her offensive remarks were captured on a secretly recorded conversation that Martinez had with two other Latino council members. Martinez has since resigned. But protesters want the other two to step down as well. Here's NPR's Adrian Florido.
Paul Mescal Would Like To Get Dinner With Michelle Williams And Anthony Hopkins If That Could Be Arranged
The Normal People actor discusses staring in God's Creatures, how he grew up watching action films, and a deep love of Anthony Hopkins.
NPR
Mexican audiences started a trend of throwing stuffed toys at performers
Music fans in Mexico are throwing things at artists. But they aren't getting hurt. In fact, they welcome it because the objects are small, stuffed toys. Music fans in Mexico are throwing things at artists, but they aren't getting hurt. In fact, the artists welcome it because the objects are small stuffed toys. Jeanette Hernandez is a freelance culture writer who follows all things in Latin pop culture.
NPR
My Unsung Hero series: A man remembers a helpful employee at a shoe store
The next installment of the "My Unsung Hero" series comes from a man who remembers when an employee at a shoe store helped his wife, who lives with early onset Alzheimer's. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.
NPR
Mother-daughter bakers create a 6 foot Han Solo sculpture in bread
(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THE IMPERIAL MARCH (DARTH VADER'S THEME)") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Mother-daughter team Hannalee and Catherine Pervan love baking, and they also love science fiction. Their latest creation combines both. It's a six-foot sculpture of Han Solo as he looked at the end of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." Remember, Han was frozen in carbonite, hands straining to reach out. The whole thing is made out of bread. They call it Pan Solo. It's MORNING EDITION.
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Not Stepping In to Help Kanye During Apparent Mental Health Episode
Kim Kardashian has been through the ups and downs of Kanye West's mental health episodes over the years, and while she's stepped in to help in the past ... this time is different. Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kim has totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye...
mailplus.co.uk
Fury as Netflix refuses to back down in Crown storm
NETFLIX last night refused to add a disclaimer to The Crown amid a furious row over ‘malicious’ storylines. The hit show is to depict King Charles as a disloyal schemer who plotted against his own mother in a new series to be aired next month - nine weeks after the Queen’s death.
netflixjunkie.com
“I m always on the quest to find…” – Meghan Markle Once Spoke About Her Non-work Hobbies
Starting her career as an actress at Northwestern University, Meghan Markle notably starred in the long-running legal series Suits. Although she didn’t proceed with her passion for a long time; fate had something lovely coming for her that changed her life forever. The 41-year-old star met the Prince Harry of Wales in 2016, and they got married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Now living in Los Angeles with her Prince, this actress-turned-Duchess has a few non-work hobbies that she loves indulging in. What are these?
