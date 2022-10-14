ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

In Kentucky, abortion issue generates new breed of activists

By Charlotte PLANTIVE, Stefani Reynolds
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaBI2_0iYKgAFF00
Leah Martin, who struggled to get an abortion in her home state of Kentucky, goes door-to-door in Lexington on October 1, 2022 campaigning for a woman's right to choose /AFP

Leah Martin ended up in the emergency room "because of the immense stress" of being denied an abortion in her US home state of Kentucky.

Due to this "horrible" experience, she is now going door-to-door against a state ballot initiative that would cement Kentucky's near total ban on abortions.

Scott Van Neste, a pastor, sharply opposes the procedure. Surrounded by his eight children, Van Neste has begun attending demonstrations to protect the state's anti-abortion law.

Surprisingly, the two have something in common: They are new to the activist sphere.

Newfound activism may be a wildcard as US voters cast ballots November 8 in a variety of national, state and local races as well as on hot-button ballot initiatives.

Since the Supreme Court in June overturned the constitutional right to abortion and restored states' ability to ban the procedure, the issue has become a major ballot question.

Only four states have decided to hold referendums exclusively on abortion, decoupling the issue from platforms and political parties, and opening the door to citizens who are not very political to get involved in what is, for them, a matter of "values."

For Martin, it's a personal issue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcnBk_0iYKgAFF00
An abortion rights volunteer prepares brochures with information ahead of canvassing in Lexington, Kentucky, on October 1, 2022 /AFP

In June, the 35-year-old and her husband joyfully learned that they were expecting a second child. Unfortunately, at 12 weeks of pregnancy, the doctors detected a chromosomal abnormality.

"It was 100 percent certain that the baby would not live past 10 months at the absolute most," she told AFP.

The news came after the Supreme Court ruling, and the conservative Kentucky state legislature had just prohibited abortions.

"My doctors were crying with me... but essentially said, 'Hey, we can't help you. With the ban on abortion in Kentucky, you have to go to a different state,'" Martin said.

Martin said she ultimately ended up in the emergency room "because of the immense stress and panic that I put on my body from receiving that news."

But then came what she calls an "insane miracle," a one-week period "where a judge lifted the ban on abortion in Kentucky. And so I was able to receive the care that I needed."

To overcome her trauma, Martin, a marketing executive for whom politics has always been "a private matter," decided to get involved in the referendum campaign, going door-to-door in her hometown of Lexington.

"It is not in my nature to be knocking on doors... But some things are just too important," Martin said as she approached a stately home.

A short distance away, Molly Kimbrell, 61, is also trying her hand at canvassing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xslOm_0iYKgAFF00
Molly Kimbrell canvasses for abortion rights on October 1, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky /AFP

"Politics is not my jam. But issues are," said Kimbrell, a nurse who had an abortion at the age of 14 owing to "a stupid kid mess up."

Voicing outrage that women no longer have that option, she decided to get "off the couch" and try to persuade voters.

- 'Big for me' -

Displaying similar determination but from a different angle, Van Neste, 47, attended a "yes" rally outside the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort on October 1.

He, too, is not used to this type of exercise: In his entire life, he has only demonstrated once.

But convinced that "all life is precious," he wanted to defend the law in his state even if it forbids abortion in cases of incest or rape.

"We would not want the child to be punished for someone else's wrongdoing," he said.

"This is big for me because I have four children that were adopted," said Van Neste, a Baptist pastor who doesn't hesitate to talk about the ballot during his sermons.

A 1954 law prohibits churches from endorsing candidates but does not apply to referendums, points out Addia Wuchner, organizer of the event. In the Capitol parking lot, several buses are from religious organizations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WytYB_0iYKgAFF00
Abortion opponents pray at a rally in Frankfort, Kentucky, Oct. 1, 2022 /AFP

This time, Wuchner said, "there can be that discussion from the pulpit in the churches."

Abigail Butler, 25, considers herself an independent voter. The theology student has volunteered at "crisis centers" that try to discourage women from having abortions, but she swears she is "not an activist, just passionate about the issue."

Originally from Florida, she made sure to register to vote in Kentucky to participate in the referendum.

The challenge is to avoid what happened on August 2 in Kansas, a conservative state, where nearly 60 percent of voters in a high-turnout election rejected an anti-abortion amendment.

The result gave hope to Martin, as does her father's attitude.

"My father is a Republican," she said, and opposed to abortions. "But watching me go through my experience... I know that on this particular issue, he will be voting no in November."

Comments / 144

Vicky Graham
3d ago

Why does anyone think it's any of their business what is happening in a woman's private uterus? Seriously people! Mind your own business. Smart women and rich women will always get abortions! You can only force impoverished disenfranchised drug addicted women to carry unwanted pregnancies. Just mind your own business! Women will have babies when they are ready!

Reply(11)
32
Vicky Graham
3d ago

No forced pregnancy! No forced birth! Women should be empowered to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready! 🤱🤱🤱🤱🤱🤱🤱🤱🤱

Reply(13)
25
Kookaloo2
2d ago

You notice the one who is trying to protect womens rights is a women. While the one trying to take womens rights away is a man...just saying.....

Reply(12)
23
Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

Vote no on Amendment #2 like your life depends on it. Because it does.

Pro-lifers have understandable reasons and rights for abhorring abortion. But they can still cherish a free democratic society that prevents politicians, zealous prosecutors, and morality police from harassing women and medical providers. Vote “No” on Amendment 2 to ensure that women are free to make deeply personal decisions in private consultation with their doctors, families, and spiritual guides.
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
KENTUCKY STATE
CNET

These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 49 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Food Security for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 29, House Representatives voted on bill HR8888 - the 'Food Security for All Veterans Act'. The bill seeks to address food insecurity among working age veterans, broadening access to schemes such as food stamps that help to prevent those in need from going hungry.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Video shows ‘steady stream’ leaving Trump rally after just 15 minutes

Donald Trump supporters reportedly started leaving the venue in large numbers just 15 minutes into his speech at a rally in Michigan on Saturday night. The former president held another campaign-style rally at a community college gymnasium in Warren, Michigan and spoke for about 102 minutes in total, as he repeated unproven allegations that the 2020 election was stolen and endorsed several Republican candidates for the upcoming midterms.
WARREN, MI
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

She was forced to travel 1,400 miles to abort a skull-less fetus. Now she has a message for lawmakers

A mother-of-three who found herself at the centre of America’s attack on abortion rights has spoken out against the lawmakers who are ignoring the toll on women, as she warned that many more lives are going to be put at risk.Nancy Davis found herself forced to travel 1,400 miles to New York earlier this month to have an abortion for a fetus with no skull and no chance of survival, after she was denied the procedure in her home state of Louisiana.She spoke out to The Independent on September 15 to share her ordeal and voice her frustration that the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
Vice

Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.

Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
OHIO STATE
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy