Venice, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian relief in Myaka City

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Myakka City Community Center continues to offer aid to those in need. Representatives from FEMA are still at the Myakka City Community Center ready to assist anyone affected by Hurricane Ian. Due to the storm, many people lost power at their homes, places of employment, and...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL
erienewsnow.com

Man Stays on Boat During Hurricane Ian, Shares Experience

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. We’ve seen the footage of the storm and the devastation it left behind, but one man rode out the storm on his boat. He shared videos of his experience during the storm. “It was pretty intense,”...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hillsborough Blvd. reopens in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has announced that one of the roadways damaged by Hurricane Ian has reopened. Hillsborough Boulevard has been repaired between Cranberry Boulevard and Chamberlain Boulevard and has been reopened to traffic. The City of North Port will continue to update residents...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ceiling collapsed on woman after roof tarp was put on wrong

Tarps are a common sight on the roof of homes in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. It is supposed to be a quick fix until you can get repairs, but one woman said the roofers didn’t put hers on correctly and as she went to put buckets under some spots that were leaking, the ceiling fell on her.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands

Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
SANIBEL, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents

An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A Fun Day for Sunday with Warm Clear Skies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dewpoint drops into the upper 60′s on Sunday and clear, sunny skies will dominate the day. It will be a perfect day to hit the beach with only a 10% chance of rain closer to the evening. The surf will be around one to two feet with winds out of the east five to ten miles per hour. Expect a warm high of nearly 88 degrees, and less humid than Saturday.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Rain Returns Monday ahead of a Strong Cold Front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain returns Monday ahead of a strong cold front that will begin making its way through Florida. Rain should hit 50% of the Suncoast area beginning early Monday afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies despite some isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, with some thunderstorms. Highs will remain warm in the mid 80s then drop significantly Wednesday behind the cold front. The arriving colder air mass will bring back sunnier skies, lower dewpoints and colder temperatures mid week. Wednesday will be the coldest day, with a high of 70 and overnight low of 54. Temperatures will gradually creep back up to the 80′s for the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Myakka City resident picks up the pieces after home floods

The aftermath of hurricane Ian continues to impact Florida residents, with the Myakka River in particular experiencing historic flooding — which, in turn, affected communities in Manatee and Sarasota counties. According to the Insurance Information Institute, only 18% of Florida homes have flood insurance. What You Need To Know.
MYAKKA CITY, FL

