SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dewpoint drops into the upper 60′s on Sunday and clear, sunny skies will dominate the day. It will be a perfect day to hit the beach with only a 10% chance of rain closer to the evening. The surf will be around one to two feet with winds out of the east five to ten miles per hour. Expect a warm high of nearly 88 degrees, and less humid than Saturday.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO