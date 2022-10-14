ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Related
Healthline

What Every Caregiver Should Know About Hospital Delirium

Delirium is a temporary but serious condition that causes sudden confusion, emotional disturbances, and unusual behavior. When it occurs in a hospital setting, such as the emergency department (ED) or the intensive care unit (ICU), it is known as hospital-acquired or hospital-induced delirium. Hospital delirium is common in older adults....
HEALTH
Prevention

I Have to Live in a Bubble—and Each Day Is a Potential Medical Emergency—but I Am Still Empowered

If we were to meet in person, you’d never know the challenges I struggle with or how much planning it takes for me to live each day without having a medical emergency. Even when people do know that I have two primary “invisible disabilities,” my conditions are so rare that most people don’t understand them. So, let me explain that I have mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
romper.com

Here’s The Average NICU Stay For Twins, According To Experts

The topic of birth for twin moms is a loaded conversation. You’ve already had to mentally double everything, but making it to your due date with two healthy babies becomes your primary concern even before your belly begins to round. Weaved into that is wondering if your babies will need time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and, if so, what is the average NICU stay for twins. While every parent's experience is different (all twins don’t have to go to the NICU), with pregnancy you always want to err on the side of preparation.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hippocraticpost.com

12 First Aid myths debunked!

Twelve First Aid myths debunked! Being confident in your First Aid knowledge is important to know how to help in a medical emergency and to avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital. However, information on the internet and hearsay advice can be misleading and has led to many first aid myths.
HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Initiative would rob families of precious moments during unimaginable times of pain

As a pediatric hospice and palliative medicine physician for many years, I can speak directly to the unfathomable harm that a ballot initiative called LR-131 would cause. Titled the “Born Alive Infant Protection Act,” the initiative is an extreme, unnecessary and cruel limitation of family decision-making that you’ll see on the ballot this November.  Although […] The post Initiative would rob families of precious moments during unimaginable times of pain appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Health Digest

How To Prepare For A C-Section

C-section is the shorthand form of cesarean section, which is when a baby is delivered surgically through the abdomen rather than through the vagina, as explained by the Mayo Clinic. The procedure involves making cuts through the skin, abdominal wall, and uterus to gain access to the baby (per the Cleveland Clinic). Once the surgeon takes the baby out, cuts the umbilical cord, and removes the placenta, they stitch the incisions and close everything back up. The entire procedure typically takes 45 minutes unless it is an emergency C-section, which must be carried out much faster.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

