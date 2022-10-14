Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Not for the faint of heart: Hawthorne topples Lake Butler Union County 28-21
Hawthorne surfed the tension to ride to a 28-21 win over Lake Butler Union County in a Florida high school football matchup on October 14. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ocala Lake Weir records thin win against Pierson Taylor 24-17
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Ocala Lake Weir defeated Pierson Taylor 24-17 in Florida high school football action on October 14. Ocala Lake Weir drew first blood by forging a 24-17 margin over Pierson Taylor after the first quarter.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Starke Bradford blanks St. Augustine Tocoi Creek in shutout performance 27-0
Starke Bradford’s version of rock-solid defense completely stymied St. Augustine Tocoi Creek 27-0 at Starke Bradford High on October 14 in Florida football action. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter. The Tornadoes opened a small 13-0 gap over the Toros at the intermission. Starke Bradford pulled to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ocala Forest dominates early, rolls past Clermont East Ridge 42-8
The Rolling Stones weren’t part of the show, but Ocala Forest used the classic band’s lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Clermont East Ridge 42-8 during this Florida football game. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Convincing fashion: Gainesville Christian handles Jacksonville First Coast Christian 49-18
Wins don’t come more convincing than the way Gainesville Christian put away Jacksonville First Coast Christian 49-18 in a Florida high school football matchup on October 14. Gainesville Christian jumped in front of Jacksonville First Coast Christian 20-18 to begin the second quarter. Both teams were blanked in the...
Richard Young, Alabama 5-star running back pledge, taking another Florida Gators visit this weekend
Will he or won't he visit? That was the question coming into the weekend regard Lehigh High School (Florida) star Richard Young and a possible third trip to Florida. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound ball-carrier is committed to Alabama and rated the nation's No. 1 running back by ESPN and No. 2 running ...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Interlachen earns narrow win over Bell 26-19
Interlachen could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bell in a 26-19 victory for a Florida high school football victory on October 14. Interlachen drew first blood by forging a 12-6 margin over Bell after the first quarter. Both teams were blanked in the second quarter. Interlachen...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Palatka dominates early, rolls past Keystone Heights 48-30
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Palatka during a 48-30 win over Keystone Heights in a Florida high school football matchup. Palatka drew first blood by forging a 28-8 margin over Keystone Heights after the first quarter. Keystone Heights fought back in the third quarter to make it...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Destination, victory: Citra North Marion’s fast burst dooms Ocala West Port 51-12
Citra North Marion controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 51-12 victory over Ocala West Port on October 14 in Florida football. Citra North Marion charged in front of Ocala West Port 28-0 to begin the second quarter. The Colts fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the...
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor: Kenneth Featherling
When Kenneth Featherling graduated from his East Saint Louis, Illinois, high school in 1969, and joined the U.S. Air Force so he could see the world, he embarked on a career path that would see him succeed in both the military and later law enforcement. Featherling’s Air Force career covered...
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
St. Augustine animal sanctuary needs help after Hurricane Ian
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The impacts from Hurricane Ian are still being felt by some businesses in our area, and a St. Augustine animal sanctuary needs help from the community. Ayla's Acres No-Kill Animal Rescue is a non-profit that runs a sanctuary and foster animal program - 130 plus animals have to eat and be cared for.
leesburg-news.com
YouTube video leads to arrests in high school football rivalry stunt
A YouTube video led to arrests in a high school football rivalry stunt in Lake County. Taken into custody on Thursday by the Mount Dora Police Department were:. • Nikolaus Peter Ransburgh, 20, of Sorrento, who is facing charges of criminal mischief, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and trespassing on school grounds. He is free on $11,000 bond.
Winning ticket for Mega Millions $494 million jackpot sold in Florida
Two people have won the jackpot from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.
You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ocala Vanguard hits passing gear early to lap Tavares 62-8
Ocala Vanguard was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 62-8 victory over Tavares at Ocala Vanguard High on October 14 in Florida football action. Ocala Vanguard drew first blood by forging a 21-8 margin over Tavares after the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville Buchholz pushes over Orange Park Oakleaf 45-31
Gainesville Buchholz called “game” in the waning moments of a 45-31 defeat of Orange Park Oakleaf on October 14 in Florida football. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for...
St. Johns deputies seeking suspect, car from Wendy's car jacking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945. Officials...
How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education
Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process.
