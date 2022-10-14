ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Not for the faint of heart: Hawthorne topples Lake Butler Union County 28-21

Hawthorne surfed the tension to ride to a 28-21 win over Lake Butler Union County in a Florida high school football matchup on October 14. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ocala Lake Weir records thin win against Pierson Taylor 24-17

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Ocala Lake Weir defeated Pierson Taylor 24-17 in Florida high school football action on October 14. Ocala Lake Weir drew first blood by forging a 24-17 margin over Pierson Taylor after the first quarter.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ocala Forest dominates early, rolls past Clermont East Ridge 42-8

The Rolling Stones weren’t part of the show, but Ocala Forest used the classic band’s lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Clermont East Ridge 42-8 during this Florida football game. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get...
CLERMONT, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Interlachen earns narrow win over Bell 26-19

Interlachen could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bell in a 26-19 victory for a Florida high school football victory on October 14. Interlachen drew first blood by forging a 12-6 margin over Bell after the first quarter. Both teams were blanked in the second quarter. Interlachen...
INTERLACHEN, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Palatka dominates early, rolls past Keystone Heights 48-30

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Palatka during a 48-30 win over Keystone Heights in a Florida high school football matchup. Palatka drew first blood by forging a 28-8 margin over Keystone Heights after the first quarter. Keystone Heights fought back in the third quarter to make it...
PALATKA, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor: Kenneth Featherling

When Kenneth Featherling graduated from his East Saint Louis, Illinois, high school in 1969, and joined the U.S. Air Force so he could see the world, he embarked on a career path that would see him succeed in both the military and later law enforcement. Featherling’s Air Force career covered...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

YouTube video leads to arrests in high school football rivalry stunt

A YouTube video led to arrests in a high school football rivalry stunt in Lake County. Taken into custody on Thursday by the Mount Dora Police Department were:. • Nikolaus Peter Ransburgh, 20, of Sorrento, who is facing charges of criminal mischief, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and trespassing on school grounds. He is free on $11,000 bond.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Ocala Vanguard hits passing gear early to lap Tavares 62-8

Ocala Vanguard was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 62-8 victory over Tavares at Ocala Vanguard High on October 14 in Florida football action. Ocala Vanguard drew first blood by forging a 21-8 margin over Tavares after the...
TAVARES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville Buchholz pushes over Orange Park Oakleaf 45-31

Gainesville Buchholz called “game” in the waning moments of a 45-31 defeat of Orange Park Oakleaf on October 14 in Florida football. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for...
GAINESVILLE, FL

