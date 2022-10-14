Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Replaced By Dominik At Advertised Appearance, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio has been pulled from an advertised appearance at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday. He was replaced by his son Dominik. This is due to Rey being moved to the Smackdown roster. Dominik bragged about it on Twitter. – Here are...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 10.16.22: Matt Riddle Faces Seth Rollins
WWE held its latest Sunday Stunner show tonight, with a main event of Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. You can see the full results from the Topeka, Kansas show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. * Omos def. R-Truth. * Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
AEW Files Trademark For Classic Wrestling Stable
PWInsider reports that on October 10, AEW filed to trademark the name ‘Varsity Club’, which was a stable from the 1980s. The group, started in Jim Crockett Promotions, included Rick Steiner, Kevin Sullivan, Mike Rotunda and Steve Williams. The trademarks is for: G & S: Entertainment in the...
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Is Online
NWA Powerrr features two #1 contender’s matches, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:. This week’s MASSIVE NWA Powerrr will set the stage for two title matches at Hard Times In New Orleans!. The Hex, Marti...
The Great Muta Credits Demons For His AEW Rampage Appearance
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, The Great Muta spoke about his appearance on AEW Rampage last month, where he saved Sting from the House of Black. He said: “If you look back on the history of Great Muta, the first thing that comes to mind is Sting. Great Muta was also energized and motivated by all of this. When the gates of the demon world opened up to me, suddenly, I was in AEW’s ring. I saw Sting, and knew that if I saved him, he would come to my retirement match in Yokohama.“
Katsuya Kitamura Passes Away At 36
Tokyo Sports reports that former NJPW wrestler Katsuya Kitamura passed away earlier this week at the age of 36. Kitamura felt sick on October 12 and called for an ambulance, but deteriorated quickly after that. Kitamura won three All Japan Championships in a row in the Greco-Roman 96 kg class...
Two More Matches Added To Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for next Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. They include Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim and Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch. The updated lineup includes:. * Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The OGK (c) vs. Heath & Rhino. * Eric Young vs. Rich...
NXT Live Results 10.15.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night in Gainesville, Florida and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Ikemen Jiro def. Javier Bernal. * Veer Mahan & Sanga def. Hank Walker & Quincy Elliott. * Julius Creed...
International Wrestling Syndicate Results 10.15.22: Minoru Suzuki In Main Event, More
International Wrestling Syndicate held its latest show on Saturday night, featuring Minoru Suzuki in his Canadian debut and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:. * IWS World Championship Match: Benjamin Tull def. Matt Falco. * Kristara & Dani Leo def. Melanie Havok & Katrina Creed. *...
Willie Mack Explains Why He Opted to Leave Impact Wrestling
– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AAA Triplemania 30 in Mexico, former X-Division Champion Willie Mack discussed his exit from Impact Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights:. Willie Mack on why decided to step away from Impact: “Well, first and foremost, it was a money thing...
WWE NXT Wrestler Set To Be At This Monday’s RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that former WWE NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes is set to be at this Monday’s taping of WWE RAW. Grimes will likely be there to work the Main Event taping, as wrestlers like Carmelo Hayes and others have done in recent weeks. It’s also possible he...
USA Network Reportedly ‘Thrilled’ Over Improved WWE Raw Ratings
USA Network is reportedly very happy with how Raw’s ratings numbers have improved as of late. The Monday night show has shown marked improvement since Vince McMahon exited the company in mid-July, with the numbers from July 25 (the first post-McMahon episode) to current averaging a 0.52 demo rating and 1.886 million viewers. Those are both marked improvement from the 0.46 demo rating and 1.735 million for 2022 up until that point, which is particularly notable considering that the five of the 12 weeks have been against Monday Night Football.
Impact Wrestling Rating Hits Nine-Week High, Viewership Up
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling did its highest rating in over two months, while viewership was also up from last week. Thursday’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 94,000 viewers, up by two ticks and 5.6% respectively from last week’s 0.01 demo rating and 89,000 viewers. The demo rating was the highest for the show since the August 11th episode also hit a 0.03. Meanwhile, the audience was up from last week but still down from the 100,000 viewers for two weeks ago.
Matt Striker Set To Return To MLW This Month
PWInsider reports that Matt Striker is set to return to Major League Wrestling at MLW Fightland on October 30. The event happens in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Striker previously worked for the announce team, along with Tony Schiavone, back in 2019.
Notes On Backstage Rumors Regarding Identities Of The ‘Wyatt 6’ Group
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on the rumors about the new ‘Wyatt 6’ group that Bray Wyatt is expected to lead now that he’s back in WWE. Wyatt filed to trademark the term back in July and was joined by several characters when he returned at Extreme Rules. There is reportedly a long plan for the group that leads all the way up to Wrestlemania.
NEW The Show With No Name Results: Willow Nightingale vs. Tasha Steelz, More
Northeast Wrestling’s latest show The Show With No Name took place on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * JT Dunn and Brad Hollister def. The Brick City Boys and Battle Academy. * Cole Karter def. Kylon...
NJPW Battle Autumn Full Results 10.14.2022: WTV Championship Tournament Advancements & More
The first night of the Battle Autumn tour was held by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on October 14 in Tokyo, Japan. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and see some highlights below. *Ren Narita & Ryohei Oiwa def. Tomohiro Ishii & Yuto Nakashima. *Rocky Romero, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma...
