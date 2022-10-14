Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
Frankie Kazarian to Relinquish the Impact X-Division Title
AEW’s Frankie Kazarian is relinquishing his Impact X-Division Title. As noted, Kazarian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey to become the new X-Division Champion at Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view last Friday. Now Kazarian has announced that he is exercising “Option C” – which will allow him to earn a World Title shot by relinquishing his current title.
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s Creative Input
Earlier this year, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler apparently created their own storyline segment. Rousey and Natalya feuded earlier this year on a program that also featured Baszler, who was teaming with Natalya at the time. Rousey has a camera team following her around to record her “Ronda On The Road” digital series, and a piece was filmed on Friday, June 24 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, before SmackDown. Natalya dressed up as Rousey for a segment on SmackDown that night to hype their title bout at Money In The Bank on July 2.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/14/22)
The post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt will make his first blue brand appearance since defeating Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020, on SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE Events page features Wyatt, Karrion Kross,...
WWE Superstar returns to action at live event, teams with Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley returned to in-ring action for the first time in over four months. The Judgment Day member teamed with Damian Priest in a match against Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H. at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show in Sioux City, Iowa. Ripley and Priest would go on to lose the match.
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
Michael Cole Reportedly Checked In On Former WWE Talent Regularly After Release
Renee Paquette made her return to the wrestling world this week on "AEW Dynamite," kicking off the show by interviewing Christian Cage before being involved in several backstage interview segments. It was confirmed by Tony Khan that the popular broadcaster has signed with the company, but it was then reported that WWE also had an interest in bringing Paquette back.
Fantasy Booking Who Else WWE Could Bring Into The Bloodline
Few would argue against the idea that, in recent weeks, WWE's most consistently compelling story has been that of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has secured a nearly unprecedented level of dominance over WWE, and he's done it with the help of his cousins — fellow members of the legendary Anoa'i family — Jimmy and Jey Uso, and more recently, their brother, Solo Sikoa. The final member, aside from "the Wise Man" Paul Heyman, is Zayn, who is not a member of the family, but who has been so earnest and persistent in his attempts to join the group that after months of trying, he's finally found himself accepted by Reigns and adopted as "the Honorary Uce."
Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Championship Run Was Born Out Of A Heated Request To Vince McMahon
Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been a long-standing cornerstone of WWE's Modern Era for the past decade, from his two-year stint as "The Architect" of the famed Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley), to being hand-picked as the future of WWE by "The Authority" and winning the WWE world title in 2015, to becoming "The Kingslayer" in 2017 in order to take down his traitorous mentor Triple H, and beyond.
Two More Wrestlers Advance In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Six names now set for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinals. At the October 16 NJPW Battle Autumn event, KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto in the co-main event and SANADA defeated Taichi in the main event. Both men have advanced in the NJPW World TV Title tournament. KENTA and SANADA...
Spoiler On Former WWE Stars Making AEW Debut
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about AEW and WWE bringing in free agents, and fans who attended the recent Rampage tapings got to see an interesting debut. Shawn Spears & FTR faced off against Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona and after the match Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven debuted. Maria cut a promo then all the heels beat down the faces before Samoa Joe and Wardlow came out to make the save.
