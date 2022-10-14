Read full article on original website
985theriver.com
Covered Bridge Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Parke County
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The largest festival in Indiana is returning to Parke County, as the Covered Bridge festival kicked off it’s 10-day celebration last Friday. Jim Meece has been involved in the festival as a vendor, set up in Rockville, where he sells sassafras candy. He said it’s been special to watch the festival grow over the years.
985theriver.com
The Growth and Generations of Covered Bridge Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Folks from all over come to enjoy the experiences the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival has to offer. Many people come to check-out the local artists selling their work or all the local shops around the towns. With as much popularity as the festival brings the town of Rockville, the community finds themselves preparing far in advance for the crowds.
985theriver.com
New audible signal crossing installed in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new addition to downtown Terre Haute is expected to improve accessibility for people who are visually impaired. The city on Friday introduced a new audible signal crossing at the intersection of 7th Street and Wabash Avenue. People can push a button to hear...
985theriver.com
Police seeing more counterfeit money this time of year
PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Friday, one of Indiana’s largest festivals kicked off festivities. It’s a welcome site for residents of Parke County, but unfortunately, it can also be a target for area scammers. Brazil Police recently arrested a woman and later charged her with Forgery....
985theriver.com
ISU to host 1st annual Food Forest Fall Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University’s Office of Sustainability is set to host its 1st annual Food Forest Fall Festival on October 15th. The festival will take place at its Food Forest which is located at the intersection of 12th Street and Chestnut Street in Terre Haute.
