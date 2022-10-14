ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Not for the faint of heart: Hawthorne topples Lake Butler Union County 28-21

Hawthorne surfed the tension to ride to a 28-21 win over Lake Butler Union County in a Florida high school football matchup on October 14. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
HAWTHORNE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Palatka dominates early, rolls past Keystone Heights 48-30

A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Palatka during a 48-30 win over Keystone Heights in a Florida high school football matchup. Palatka drew first blood by forging a 28-8 margin over Keystone Heights after the first quarter. Keystone Heights fought back in the third quarter to make it...
PALATKA, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville Buchholz pushes over Orange Park Oakleaf 45-31

Gainesville Buchholz called “game” in the waning moments of a 45-31 defeat of Orange Park Oakleaf on October 14 in Florida football. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jackson State beats Bethune-Cookman in HBCU matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns — all in the first half — and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 48-8 on Saturday for the Tigers’ first 6-0 start since 1983. Isaiah Bolden returned the opening kickoff to Bethune-Cookman’s 40, and the Tigers scored a touchdown on their first three drives. Sanders’ fourth TD pass of the day went to Dallas Daniels for a 30-0 lead early in the second quarter.
JACKSON, MS
News4Jax.com

JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
franchising.com

Grumpy’s Restaurant Takes Home Three ‘Bold City Best’ Awards

Jacksonville staple earns ‘Best Restaurant Overall’ for second consecutive year. October 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grumpy’s Restaurant, Jacksonville’s marquis breakfast establishment, recently earned three “Bold City Best” awards, presented by The Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com. The traditional full-service Americana breakfast diner is a local favorite that brought home awards for their food and the brand’s story. Grumpy’s was named 2022’s “Best Restaurant Overall”, “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch”.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fernandina Beach non-profit to offer free haircuts to community

Authentic Impact, a Fernandina Beach non-profit organization, is offering free haircuts to the community on the third Tuesday of each month. It kicks off next week on October 18, 9:00am until 12:00pm. Community members of any age are welcome and all you have to do is show up. The organization...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville

Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy