Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to FalconsAnthony SalazarSaint Augustine, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
mainstreetdailynews.com
Not for the faint of heart: Hawthorne topples Lake Butler Union County 28-21
Hawthorne surfed the tension to ride to a 28-21 win over Lake Butler Union County in a Florida high school football matchup on October 14. You're reading an automated news brief powered by Mainstreet Daily News and ScoreStream. To get more high school sports news and analysis, subscribe to Mike Ridaught's free email newsletter.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ocala Trinity Catholic escapes close call with Ponte Vedra Beach Ponte Vedra 26-21
Ocala Trinity Catholic survived Ponte Vedra Beach Ponte Vedra in a 26-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in a Florida high school football matchup. Ocala Trinity Catholic opened with a 7-0 advantage over Ponte Vedra Beach Ponte Vedra through the first quarter. The Sharks didn’t give up, slicing the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Convincing fashion: Gainesville Christian handles Jacksonville First Coast Christian 49-18
Wins don’t come more convincing than the way Gainesville Christian put away Jacksonville First Coast Christian 49-18 in a Florida high school football matchup on October 14. Gainesville Christian jumped in front of Jacksonville First Coast Christian 20-18 to begin the second quarter. Both teams were blanked in the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Palatka dominates early, rolls past Keystone Heights 48-30
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Palatka during a 48-30 win over Keystone Heights in a Florida high school football matchup. Palatka drew first blood by forging a 28-8 margin over Keystone Heights after the first quarter. Keystone Heights fought back in the third quarter to make it...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Richard Young, Alabama 5-star running back pledge, taking another Florida Gators visit this weekend
Will he or won't he visit? That was the question coming into the weekend regard Lehigh High School (Florida) star Richard Young and a possible third trip to Florida. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound ball-carrier is committed to Alabama and rated the nation's No. 1 running back by ESPN and No. 2 running ...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville Buchholz pushes over Orange Park Oakleaf 45-31
Gainesville Buchholz called “game” in the waning moments of a 45-31 defeat of Orange Park Oakleaf on October 14 in Florida football. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. An intermission tie at 17-17 allowed for...
Jackson State beats Bethune-Cookman in HBCU matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville
Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns — all in the first half — and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 48-8 on Saturday for the Tigers’ first 6-0 start since 1983. Isaiah Bolden returned the opening kickoff to Bethune-Cookman’s 40, and the Tigers scored a touchdown on their first three drives. Sanders’ fourth TD pass of the day went to Dallas Daniels for a 30-0 lead early in the second quarter.
2 Jacksonville-area restaurants on Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Two local barbecue joints, one in Northeast Florida and one in Southeast Georgia, have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. >>> STREAM ACTION...
News4Jax.com
New street signs honor Jacksonville first responders who died in line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New street signs are starting to appear in areas of town named in memory of a first responder who died in the line of duty in that location. It’s part of a wider initiative and there’s a push to expand it. Outside Fire Stations...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida Gators' third-down defense continues to trend in the wrong direction
Just from watching the games it was clear that Florida Gators defense has struggled at times to get off the field. But the numbers paint a picture that’s much worse. Florida’s third-down defense is dead last in the nation. It is 131st out of 131 teams. The full...
St. Johns deputies seeking suspect, car from Wendy's car jacking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945. Officials...
News4Jax.com
JSO holding public online auction starting Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
franchising.com
Grumpy’s Restaurant Takes Home Three ‘Bold City Best’ Awards
Jacksonville staple earns ‘Best Restaurant Overall’ for second consecutive year. October 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grumpy’s Restaurant, Jacksonville’s marquis breakfast establishment, recently earned three “Bold City Best” awards, presented by The Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com. The traditional full-service Americana breakfast diner is a local favorite that brought home awards for their food and the brand’s story. Grumpy’s was named 2022’s “Best Restaurant Overall”, “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch”.
News4Jax.com
Fernandina Beach non-profit to offer free haircuts to community
Authentic Impact, a Fernandina Beach non-profit organization, is offering free haircuts to the community on the third Tuesday of each month. It kicks off next week on October 18, 9:00am until 12:00pm. Community members of any age are welcome and all you have to do is show up. The organization...
News4Jax.com
K-9 Huk, who was shot in line of duty, spotted at soccer match honoring Deputy Joshua Moyers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time since he was wounded in the line of duty, News4JAX caught a glimpse of Jacksonville K-9 Officer Huk on Friday evening during an event in memory of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers. Huk was shot following a July police pursuit that ended...
Clay County deputies investigate ‘hateful racial propaganda’ thrown on lawns in Lake Asbury area
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that it is investigating leaflets with “hateful racial propaganda” thrown on residents’ lawns in the Lake Asbury area on Saturday night.
MAD DADS host candlelight vigil for 18-year-old Gabrielle Bolton
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening for the family of a woman allegedly killed in a domestic violence incident inside a Moncrief home last month. A member of MAD DADS, the organization hosting the vigil for 18-year-old Gabrielle Bolton, says there has been over a...
News4Jax.com
Traffic Alert: Westbound lanes of Mathews Bridge closed this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drivers are going to need to seek alternative routes before crossing the Mathews Bridge this weekend. The westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge closed Friday, Oct. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. and will not reopen until Monday, Oct. 17 by 6 a.m. All traffic will be...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Kendra Scott opens pop-up store in Gainesville
Kendra Scott will open its newest pop-up store in the Butler Town Center at 3 p.m. on Friday. The grand opening will run throughout the weekend and is located at 2851 SW 35th Drive, Suite 30, in Gainesville. This is the first Kendra Scott pop-up store ever in Gainesville. There...
