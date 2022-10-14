Read full article on original website
Related
thesportspage.blog
G-A roundup: Boys place 3rd at MPC X-C race
Greencastle-Antrim takes 4th: The Blue Devils produced five medalists and came in third place in the Class 3A team standings at the Mid Penn Conference championships on Saturday at Big Spring. The high finish pushed G-A into the team race at the District 3 event on Oct. 29. Hayden Parks...
Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser takes gold in Mid-Penn Conference girls cross country
NEWVILLE – Chambersburg senior Camryn Kiser boasts plenty of postseason cross country running experience, but never broke through for top individual honors in one of those races. That was true until Saturday, when Kiser crossed the line first in 18:10.7 over the always challenging Big Spring High School course...
Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
thesportspage.blog
Trojan defense conjures up 7-3 victory over CDE
COLONIAL PARK –At times, it seemed like you were caught up in one of those Thursday night NFL games on Prime Video. Chambersburg and Central Dauphin East slugged it out in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Landis Field, and let’s just say that the defenses ruled the night.
Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming
The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
thesportspage.blog
Blazers drop 3-1 match to Carroll
The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers won the second set but wound up dropping a 3-1 decision to Carroll Christian Thursday in a non-league girls volleyball match. After Carroll won the first game 25-10, the Blazers squeezed out a 25-23 victory in the second set. Carroll, however, went on to claim the match with wins of 25-18 and 25-12.
Get a drone’s eye view of this central Pa. corn maze: video
The fall season is officially in full swing and PennLive is bringing you a taste of autumn from the skies of central Pa. this season with a drone’s eye view of some of the most popular corn mazes in the region. Strites Orchards, located at 1000 Strites Road in...
Yorkblog
AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots
Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
echo-pilot.com
Fort Loudon woman dies in Lincoln Way West crash
A 51-year-old Fort Loudon woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 10:04 a.m. Oct. 7 in Peters Township between Fort Loudon and St. Thomas, Pennsylvania State Police said. Riot and disorderly conduct: Mom and son among 13 charged after fight near Chambersburg school. Misinformation online:Police encourage vigilance against fake posts...
wkok.com
Woman Fair After Hitting Utility Pole on Route 15
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Lewisburg woman is in fair condition after crashing into a utility pole along Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County Friday night. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 32-year-old Brittney Jones, and she may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. Troopers say charges are pending their investigation. She was taken to Geisinger, where a nursing supervisor says she’s in fair condition.
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Here’s why traffic is moving very slowly on I-81N in Dauphin and Cumberland counties
Traffic is moving very slowly and in some places not really moving at all from Harrisburg to around Exit 61 in Hampden Township on Interstate 81 North. And if you’re wondering why, it’s because of planned construction. The construction is expected to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
abc27.com
Police investigating Chambersburg burglary
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating the burglary of a business in Chambersburg. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, the burglary of a business located within the 1100 block of Sheller Avenue in Chambersburg took place on Oct. 14, 2022. The business was burglarized at around 5 a.m.
WGAL
Fall Fest to be held in York
YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
Yianni’s Gyros gives visitors to Hershey’s new market great Greek fare | Mimi’s Picks
There’s a back story to many of the storefronts that have opened on the upper level at the new Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. Take Yianni’s Gyros, for instance. Located just to the left as you walk in from the parking lot on the west side of the building, the stand has sprung from generations of Greek cooking.
Hershey man dies in 4-vehicle Dauphin County crash
One man died in a four-vehicle crash on the night of Oct. 13, Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg said Friday.
Crews called to building fire early Saturday morning: Report
There was a building fire early Saturday morning in Lebanon County, according to a news report. Crews were called to the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township and tankers were called in for additional water, according to WGAL. The news station reported that some roads around Klinger...
WGAL
Lucky Adams County resident wins $1 million
A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Adams County. The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Sheetz in Littlestown. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Comments / 0