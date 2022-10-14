Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 20 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Register Citizen
Fatal Bristol police shooting: What we know so far
BRISTOL — Few details have been released about an apparent ambush that killed two city police officers, wounded another and rocked the Hartford County community. Here's what we know as of Sunday about the slaying of three Bristol officers earlier this week. Bristol police officers killed after apparent fake...
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
NBC Connecticut
Suspect Fired Over 80 Rounds at Bristol Officers During Siege: IG Report
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
fox61.com
Man critically injured in Park Street shooting: Hartford police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Park Street in Hartford on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to a local hospital around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. Police determined that the victim, a man in...
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
Medical examiner: 2 officers died from multiple gunshots
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Two Connecticut police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, the state chief medical examiner’s office said Friday as law enforcement officials remained tightlipped about the shooting. The two...
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
NBC Connecticut
State Police Search for Motorcyclist Who Fled After Crash on I-84 West in Farmington
Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled after getting into a crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Saturday. CT Travel Smart said the crash happened between exits 39A and 39. Part of the highway was closed, but has since reopened. The crash involved a motorcycle and a...
Two-car crash on State Street in Springfield leaving drivers with injuries
State Street was briefly closed overnight for a two-car crash, and has since reopened.
Register Citizen
Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Enfield Street, police say
HARTFORD — Local police say a man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting. Hartford police said officers responded to a location in the 90 block of Enfield Street around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for a ShotSpotter activation. While they were investigating, a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital, according to police.
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Register Citizen
NY man seriously hurt in Plainfield crash near Amazon facility, police say
PLAINFIELD — A New York man was seriously injured in a crash on Lathrop Road Wednesday night, police said. Officers, along with Plainfield firefighters and local EMTs, were dispatched to the crash around 9:35 p.m., Plainfield police said. A 25-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y., had lost control while driving...
Eyewitness News
Ellington man killed in South Windsor crash
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man from Ellington was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in South Windsor earlier this week. South Windsor police identified the victim as 64-year-old Joseph Murphy. They said they responded to a head-on crash in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road...
westernmassnews.com
Officials identify victims of Indian Orchard double homicide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed in Indian Orchard earlier this week. Early Wednesday morning, Springfield Police were called to the 200 block of Main Street in the city’s Indian Orchard section for a report of shots fired. When they...
Eyewitness News
State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Comments / 2