Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game
Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
ESPN Analyst Says Bears Are Failing Justin Fields' Development
ESPN analyst says Bears are failing Fields' development originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, Justin Fields was banged up. He was sacked five times. He spent considerable amounts of time on the ground. And he mentioned after the game his body was "hurting." According to one ESPN...
Patrick Kane Gives Luke Richardson Game Puck for First Win as Blackhawks Coach
Kane gives Richardson game puck for first win as Hawks coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied from 2-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday at SAP Center for their first win of the 2022-23 season, a nice way to wrap up a three-game road trip after dropping their first two contests.
'I know the rules': How this Somerset Berkley grad went from football player to referee
Officiating high school games can be a daunting task for the men and women in stripes. Knowledge of the rule book is critical in making quick and precise decisions. More often than not, this leads to jeers, not cheers, from opposing sidelines. Being a referee can be a thankless job, especially when they battle the...
Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes. At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson Exits With Thumb Injury, Teddy Bridgewater Takes Over
Another week, another quarterback injury for the Miami Dolphins. Third-string rookie Skylar Thompson got his first career start on Sunday after both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater suffered concussions in the last two games. But the 25-year-old Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against...
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki Promises to Stop Doing Viral Griddy Celebration
Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current...
NFL・
Jets' Sauce Gardner Rocks ‘Cheesehead' After Blowout Win Over Packers
Cheese Sauce! Very rarely is cheese not appreciated in Wisconsin. After the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner styled a cheesehead as he ran off the field until it was knocked off by a Packers player, who appeared to be wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Jay Cutler Supplies Victory Cigars for Tennessee After Alabama Upset
Cutler supplies victory cigars for Tennessee after Alabama upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jay Culter didn't attend the University of Tennessee, but he still stepped up after the No. 6 Volunteers upset perennial powerhouse Alabama on Saturday night. The former Bears quarterback, who attended SEC-rival Vanderbilt, supplied victory...
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Commanders
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson...
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson Records 3 Points, Shines in Season Debut
Jason Dickinson records 3 points, shines in Hawks debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Dickinson was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Vancouver Canucks five days before Opening Night, but he missed the first two games of the regular season due to visa issues. On Saturday, Dickinson joined...
WATCH: Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty Scores 2 Shorthanded Goals in 2:08
WATCH: Sam Lafferty scores 2 shorthanded goals in 2:08 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks had a tough time scoring in the preseason after being shut out in three of six games, and they also failed to score an even-strength goal in their first two games of the regular season. Offense is clearly going to be hard to come by this year.
Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall...
NBA・
Zach LaVine's Decision Making Must Be on Point for Bulls' Offense
Why LaVine's decision making will be crucial for Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If the scoring averages of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan dip this season but that of Nikola Vučević rises, what would LaVine say?. “I don’t think anybody’s complaining at all,” LaVine said. “As...
