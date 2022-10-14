ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game

Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes. At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers

Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
Jay Cutler Supplies Victory Cigars for Tennessee After Alabama Upset

Cutler supplies victory cigars for Tennessee after Alabama upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jay Culter didn't attend the University of Tennessee, but he still stepped up after the No. 6 Volunteers upset perennial powerhouse Alabama on Saturday night. The former Bears quarterback, who attended SEC-rival Vanderbilt, supplied victory...
WATCH: Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty Scores 2 Shorthanded Goals in 2:08

WATCH: Sam Lafferty scores 2 shorthanded goals in 2:08 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks had a tough time scoring in the preseason after being shut out in three of six games, and they also failed to score an even-strength goal in their first two games of the regular season. Offense is clearly going to be hard to come by this year.
Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”. “NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall...
