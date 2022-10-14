Head coach Chauncey Billups said his main goal is to have the most connected team in the league, but that only comes with time The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and it's one full of anticipation for the Portland Trail Blazers and their fans. Last season saw the team commit to tanking in order to get as high of a draft pick as possible. Before that, the team lost star Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury, general manager Neil Olshey was fired for creating a toxic work environment and the Blazers traded away beloved player CJ McCollum. ...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 35 MINUTES AGO