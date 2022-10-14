ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes. At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star back. No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture. But it looks like the 29-year-old signal caller could be making his way...
DALLAS, TX
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers

Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jay Cutler Supplies Victory Cigars for Tennessee After Alabama Upset

Cutler supplies victory cigars for Tennessee after Alabama upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jay Culter didn't attend the University of Tennessee, but he still stepped up after the No. 6 Volunteers upset perennial powerhouse Alabama on Saturday night. The former Bears quarterback, who attended SEC-rival Vanderbilt, supplied victory...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room by Interim Coach

Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Season preview: Blazers hope to return to postseason as connected team

Head coach Chauncey Billups said his main goal is to have the most connected team in the league, but that only comes with time The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and it's one full of anticipation for the Portland Trail Blazers and their fans. Last season saw the team commit to tanking in order to get as high of a draft pick as possible. Before that, the team lost star Damian Lillard to an abdominal injury, general manager Neil Olshey was fired for creating a toxic work environment and the Blazers traded away beloved player CJ McCollum. ...
PORTLAND, OR
Koepka Overcomes Uihlein on 3rd Playoff Hole For LIV Win

Brooks Koepka holed his birdie putt on the third playoff hole to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah on Sunday and claim his first victory on the breakaway tour. Little could separate Koepka from close friend and American compatriot Peter Uihlein all weekend and they matched each other birdie for birdie on the first two playoff holes.
GOLF
