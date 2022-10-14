Pau Gasol Opens Up On Having His Jersey Retired By Lakers: “More Importantly, Next To Kobe’s No. 8 And No. 24.”

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol recently opened up about his Lakers' jersey retirement beside former teammate Kobe Bryant.

The Los Angeles Lakers in the late 2000s were synonymous with Kobe Bryant. A superstar in his own right, Kobe wanted to prove that he was much more than a second fiddle to Shaquille O'Neal by becoming a champion with the Lakers.

But with a lack of moves, Bryant got frustrated and even demanded a trade from the team. Although it looked like the world had seen the last of Kobe in a Lakers uniform, the Purple and Gold swooped in and made a trade for All-Star center Pau Gasol. Gasol, who was coming off of an incredible stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, was the supporting player Kobe needed.

Acting as the wingman to 'Mamba', Gasol and the Lakers made three consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals ultimately winning two championships in a row and solidifying their status as the best team of the 2000s era.

Pau Gasol Opens Up About His Jersey Being Retired Beside Kobe Bryant

The duo of Gasol and Kobe certainly left their mark on the franchise. Winning two championships including a grueling 7-game Finals against rivals Boston Celtics, this iteration of the Lakers was not the most star-studded but a fun team to watch and to root for.

Given the legacy Gasol left with the Lakers, earlier it was announced that the team was going to retire his jersey in 2023 that too next to his best pal, Kobe Bryant's jersey. The Spaniard recently reacted to the news.

"It's such a huge honor and recognition by the franchise towards me... But also more importantly, next to Kobe's 8 and 24."

Given that they were brothers on and off the court, Pau's jersey, being retired next to Kobe's, is a fitting end to an incredible journey. Even the late 'Mamba' wanted Pau's jersey to be retired next to his .

Pau and Kobe will forever remain one of the best duos in Lakers' history and given how their relationship progressed through the years, it is only fitting to see Pau's jerseys next to Kobe's.