Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Season 2: How Finale Sets Up New Episodes
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has officially wrapped up its first season and with production already underway on the next batch of episodes we have an idea of where things are headed in the foreseeable future. Though the final episode was a satisfying one for viewers it still leaves fans with a couple of lingering questions about some of its characters so we're going to break it all down below.
ComicBook
Marvel Fan Art Transforms Harrison Ford Into Thunderbolt Ross
Marvel Studios has a lot on their plate with The Multiverse Saga, and they look to introduce us to a major Marvel comics team called the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024, and they're actually missing a key character— General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross. The actor who played the character throughout every appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, William Hurt, tragically passed away this year and the studio is rumored to be replacing him in the role. Yesterday, a new rumor hinted that Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon, Harrison Ford is set to play the role in Captain America: New World Order. One Marvel fan created a new piece of fan art that shows Ford as the character.
ComicBook
Prey Star Amber Midthunder Wants to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Amber Midthunder may have won over both fans and critics with her starring role in the latest film in the Predator franchise, but the Prey star has another franchise she'd like to be a part of. Speaking with Variety at the Newport Beach Film Festival, Midthunder revealed that she'd like to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explain that she's a big fan of the Marvel movies and a big fan of the MCU.
ComicBook
Loki Season 2 Reportedly Finished Filming
The second season of Loki is set for release less than a year from now, with the show's sophomore outing recently wrapping principal photography. As seen in social media postings from the show's various crew members, the cast and crew have been busy celebrating the final day of Loki shooting. A series of photos showing of wrap apparel were recently found on the social media profiles of several crew members, including a Miss Minutes ball cap and Loki Season Two sweatshirts.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
M'Baku Faces a New Black Panther Villain in Wakanda #2 First Look (Exclusive)
A new villain rises to oppose M'Bakuin the Black Panther spinoff Wakanda. The new Wakanda miniseries will feature short stories starring several characters in the Black Panther franchise not named T'Challa, such as Shuri and Killmonger. The main Black Panther series by John Ridley has seen the hero's darkest secrets come back to bite him. Black Panther caused a civil war in Wakanda after his political secrets became public knowledge, and he is no longer welcomed in his country. The Wakanda miniseries gives other heroes the spotlight, such as M'Baku and the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.
ComicBook
Sauron Revealed in The Rings of Power Finale
After weeks of foreshadowing, Sauron finally revealed himself in the finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. It turns out that Sauron was hiding under our noses the entire time, as Galadriel learned that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord during last night's episode. After going to Eregion for elvish healing, Halbrand quickly takes an interest in Celebrimbor's project to use mithril to create some sort of artifact that can be used to pass on the light of the Simarils onto the elves and prevent them from fading from Middle-Earth. Halbrand suggests a solution – combine the mithril with other metals to form an alloy and then use that new amplified metal to create a crown. Although Halbrand is never named as Annatar (a nom de plume meaning "Lord of Gifts", which Sauron used in The Simarillion), he does offer this advice as "a Gift."
ComicBook
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
'Paloni' special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
Creator/Executive Producer Justin Roiland and Executive Producer Ben Bayouth preview "The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!" on Hulu including the voice of the late Gilbert Gottfried.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg on Twitter
As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans are still reeling from the fallout of the season one finale, some fans have discovered a hilarious but slightly startling Easter egg. In the day that followed the last episode of the season for the show, anyone that liked a tweet which included the hashtag #TheRingsOfPower on Twitter got a little surprise, a little evil surprise. Prior to the heart appearing on the tweet to indicate the like, a tiny animated silhouette of Sauron would appear, fading into the heart. You can see a screenshot of it in action below. Spoilers for the series follow!
ComicBook
Why Were Major Characters Missing From House of the Dragon Episode 9?
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon's latest episode... Sunday night marked the arrival of the second-to-last episode of House of the Dragon's ultra-successful first season. The entire episode dealt with the aftermath of King Viserys' death, and how the line of succession for the Iron Throne will shake out. That's exactly what people expected to see in the episode, but it may have been a bit surprising to go through the entire penultimate episode of Season 1 without two of the show's most popular and important characters.
ComicBook
HBO Max Announces Season 2 Premiere Date For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy
HBO Max revealed when fans can expect a new season of an original comedy on the service. Last year, people enjoyed Sort Of, as Bilal Baig's Sabi Mehboob navigated life as a millennial in Toronto, Canada. The first season ended with some changes on the way for the main character. Their friend Bessy is awake from that coma and their dad is also on the way from Dubai. It will be a lot for the ensemble to handle, but with the help from Seven and their friends, everything could work out right…sort of. On Instagram, the star let the fans know they could expect another batch of episodes on December 1. That might seem like a ways off, but Halloween is only in a few weeks and then the holiday sprint is on. Check out the poster for the new season right here down below!
ComicBook
Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe Pays Tribute to Late Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane
Sad news broke today when it was revealed that Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish character actor known best for playing Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, had passed away at age 72. There's been an outpour of love from fans of the actor on social media, including kind words from some of his co-stars. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in all eight films, issued a statement today about Coltrane's death.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Almost Quit Over Finale Argument With Kevin Feige
She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao almost quit the show over a disagreement with Kevin Feige about the finale. During a stop on Comicbook.com's Phase Zero, the executive producer revealed that she and the Marvel boss had an argument about putting a hat on K.E.V.I.N. in the last episode of the series. Fans obviously loved the little robot and the hat was a huge reason why. But, Feige wasn't feeling it at all. Gao decided to take a stand over the small moment and joked she was ready to walk away. Her boss handled it with a touch of humor too and the creative team found a solution that worked for everyone.
ComicBook
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
ComicBook
Tatiana Maslany Speaks Out on World War Hulk Movie After She-Hulk Finale
Like Spider-Man and the X-Men, the Incredible Hulk is a character whose live-action film rights have been tied up at studios other than Marvel throughout the past few decades. Now that it seems those issues have been resolved, rumors have increasingly pointed towards the development of a World War Hulk feature film.
ComicBook
The Big Bang Theory Producers Debunk Major Penny Fan Theory
One of the biggest mysteries about The Big Bang Theory was Penny's last name. Kaley Cuoco's character infamously was never identified with her last name during the series, but a popular fan theory rose over the series' run that claimed the mystery was secretly solved in the Season 2 episode, "The Work Song Nanocluster". The popular fan theory suggested that, if you looked carefully at a package Penny places on her kitchen counter in the episode, you can see (when zoomed in) the name "Penny Teller" on the label. However, the series' producers say that's not Penny's last name — it was just a label props put on the box.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Fans Fear for Aaron
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Variant" episode of The Walking Dead. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) may be the one facing a death sentence at the Commonwealth, but it's Aaron (Ross Marquand) who might be on the proverbial chopping block. With just five episodes left of The Walking Dead following Sunday's "Variant" — which revealed an even deadlier kind of walker in the Ohio/Virginia region — not everyone is making it out of the series finale alive. And in Walking Dead fashion, it's feared fan-favorite Aaron won't be making it home from the trip to Oceanside with Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari).
Comments / 0