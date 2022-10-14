ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

First Tee Tallahassee hosted first official fundraiser at Southwood Golf Club

By Kandace Blake
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2EEd_0iYKc1F700

Thursday, First Tee Tallahassee hosted its first official fundraiser at the Southwood Golf Club.

First Tee was created in 1997 by the PGA TOUR and the World Golf Foundation.

Tallahassee's chapter is just one of 150 across the U.S., with the goal of empowering elementary age kids.

They have already received donations and sponsorships from local entities, including Capital City Bank.

"The first tee is all about empowering our youth.......in a sport that they will learn to love, that will carry them through life," Alia Faraj-Johnson of First Tee Tallahassee said.

Southwood Golf Club has joined as the first partner course, and their first partner school is Sabal Palm Elementary.

First Tee will be at the school next Monday, Oct. 17 to introduce students to the program.

They hope to eventually expand into other areas of the Big Bend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Annual Goat Day set a new attendance record.

BLOUNTSTOWN ,Fla.(WMBB)– Blountstown’s Goat Day is one of the largest festivals held on Saturday and had over 100 vendors this year. County Commissioner Gene Bailey and vendors said this year Goat Day is the biggest event to happen since Hurricane Michael and COVID-19 in Calhoun County. “The unique thing today is the size of the […]
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Robinson commits to more resources for Marching 100

Shortly after Florida A&M’s football team spoke out and took the university to task,. members of The Marching 100, FAMU’s marching band, voiced their concerns with the. administration on social media, explaining that they get treated worse than the football. players. During the first away game at the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Mike Martin Field turns to turf

Dick Howser Stadium is home to Florida State baseball, a legendary program that has been to 44 straight postseasons and appeared in the College World Series 23 times. Most of these accomplishments came under head coach Mike Martin, who coached the ’Noles for 40 years. Under Martin's tenure, he collected the most wins by a coach in NCAA history with an astonishing 2,029 wins.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming

Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Replay: Football Friday Night (10/14)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Rickards vs Lincoln. Brooks County vs Early County. Madison County vs Suwannee. Richmond Hill vs...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian seriously injured near Doak Stadium after football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. The crash happened a few hours after the Florida State University vs. Clemson Tigers football game. According to TPD, it happened Sunday morning just before 1 a.m....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Join Madison Coffee Company for their grand opening

Madison Coffee Company will hold their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. The Madison Coffee Company is a new business to Madison where they are providing goods such as coffee, baked goods, protein shakes, smoothies and more. Madison's newest business is owned by Geraldo and Christine Rodriquez and is located at 375 NE Marion St., in Madison. All are welcome to come out and celebrate the grand opening.
MADISON, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida State University Controller’s Office hires new directors

The Controller’s Office at Florida State University welcomes two new directors to its group. Luanne Brown is the new payroll director whereas Gilman Page might be beginning in December because the new Director of Student Business Services (SBS), also referred to as the bursar. The retirement of Beverly Miller...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Rattlers Win 5th Straight, Coach Simmons 50th Career Win

GRAMBLING, La. | The Rattlers traveled to Grambling, Louisiana, and will leave winners, but they did not make it easy for themselves as they finished with 14 penalties for 171 yards in the 20-16 win. "Another close one; start calling us the cardiac kids, I guess," said Head Coach Willie...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Jeanette Miller Thomas

Jeanette Miller Thomas, 66, of Tallahassee, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church-Miccosukee, with burial at 12 noon on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Tillman of Tallahassee (850-942-1950). A 1974 graduate of Jefferson County High, Mrs. Thomas was also a TCC grad and a licensed cosmetologist. Survivors include her husband, Henry Thomas; children, Chrishonda (Sammie) Campbell, Zerric Miller, Tanesha Sutton, Quintavious Thomas and Ceceilia Thomas; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnell, Bobby (Francis), Roosevelt (Sydney), Harrie and Theodore Miller; sisters, Mozell (Leorris) Thomas, Massota (France Sr.) Green, Elizabeth Spivey and Carrie (Joseph Sr.) Edwards and a host of other relatives and friends.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy