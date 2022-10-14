First Tee Tallahassee hosted first official fundraiser at Southwood Golf Club

Thursday, First Tee Tallahassee hosted its first official fundraiser at the Southwood Golf Club.

First Tee was created in 1997 by the PGA TOUR and the World Golf Foundation.

Tallahassee's chapter is just one of 150 across the U.S., with the goal of empowering elementary age kids.

They have already received donations and sponsorships from local entities, including Capital City Bank.

"The first tee is all about empowering our youth.......in a sport that they will learn to love, that will carry them through life," Alia Faraj-Johnson of First Tee Tallahassee said.

Southwood Golf Club has joined as the first partner course, and their first partner school is Sabal Palm Elementary.

First Tee will be at the school next Monday, Oct. 17 to introduce students to the program.

They hope to eventually expand into other areas of the Big Bend.