Colter Wall Plays Stripped Down Version Of “Henry & Sam,” Alongside Vincent Neil Emerson

There’s just something about Colter Wall’s music that makes you wanna saddle up a horse and ride the plains out west.

The mark of a great songwriter is when listeners can vividly see the story in the lyrics unfold in their head, and Wall makes it happen every. Damn. Time.

His 2020 Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs album perfectly exemplifies that, and it’s one I always find myself spinning on a chill Friday night in the fall around the bonfire in the backyard.

With that being said, Wall performed a stripped down version of his song “Henry & Sam” backstage at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC, alongside Vincent Neil Emerson and the Scary Prairie Boys.

Everything about this performances is a perfect portrayal of what you get at one of Wall’s concerts.

The instrumentation is perfect, from Wall’s deep, gritty vocals, to the harmonica work, acoustic guitar, and banjo.

And speaking of Colter Wall, it appears that the man has a new album in the works, as he teased a picture of himself in the studio to his Instagram.

He also released a kickass cover of Waylon Jennings’ hit, “Let’s All Help the Cowboys (Sing the Blues),” and a sweet solo write, “Cypress Hills and the Big Country,” here recently, so we’ve gotta keep our eyes peeled for more music coming our way.