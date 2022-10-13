Lafayette Parish Students Receive Medical Attention After Latest Social Media Challenge

Parents should be aware of the latest social media challenge.

In an email sent to parents Thursday evening, the Lafayette Parish School System announced late Thursday evening that they have banned “Paqui hot chips” from all campuses and facilities.

In the e-mail, it was noted that multiple students required medical attention after participating in the latest social media challenge called the ‘one chip challenge.’

In an e-mail sent to parents late Thursday evening, it was noted that the ‘one-chip challenge’ consists of a person eating a ‘spicy tortilla chip that contains capsaicin , a compound found in chili peppers.

Superintendent Irma Trosclair stated in the email sent to parents, “Students in possession of these chips and those who provide the chips to others and those who participate in the challenge on school grounds, buses or sponsored events will face disciplinary action,”

Trosclair has requested that parents and guardians speak to their kids about the dangers surrounding this latest internet challenge and explain to them the consequences of participating in this latest ‘ challenge’.

Here’s the full statement from the LPSS that parents received Thursday evening.

Dear Families,

“This is an important notice to students, parents, and guardians regarding the “Paqui One Chip” social media challenge. Students across the nation have been hospitalized as a result of a reaction to the extremely high SHU (Scoville heat unit) measurements of this chip. Recently, LPSS students required medical attention due to taking part in this social media challenge.

According to National Poison Control Center “The Paqui One Chip Challenge is a social media challenge that involves the consumption of a spicy tortilla chip. The chip contains capsaicin, a compound found naturally in chili peppers. Capsaicin consumption typically causes mouth and throat pain, but can also result in more serious health problems, esophageal damage, chest pain, heart palpitations, and even heart attacks.

The Paqui chip company’s disclaimer states that the chip “should not be ingested by individuals who are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades, or capsaicin, or who are minors, pregnant or have medical conditions.”

Participation in this challenge is a serious health and safety concern for our students, and because of this, Paqui hot chips are banned from all LPSS school campuses and facilities, effective immediately. Students in possession of this chip, those who provide the chip to others, and those who participate in the challenge while on school grounds, on buses, or at LPSS-sponsored activities will face disciplinary action which may include suspension as outlined in the LPSS 2022-2023 Student/Parent Handbook.

We urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of participating in the Paqui One Chip Challenge, as well as other potentially harmful internet challenges. Parents and guardians are also urged to routinely monitor and be aware of their children’s social media and online activities. Talk to your child about being “social media responsible”. Discuss the serious consequences that can result from making poor choices. Encourage them to not participate in any challenge that is potentially dangerous to their health and well-being, or to the health and well-being of others.”

Respectfully,

Irma D. Trosclair Superintendent