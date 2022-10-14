ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing relative in Spokane Valley on Friday

Oct. 17—A 20-year-old man was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail on Saturday night on suspicion of fatally stabbing a relative Friday afternoon in Spokane Valley. Aaron M. McAteer faces a charge of second-degree murder after his attorney contacted police on Saturday, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Authorities believe he's the individual who stabbed another man near Boone Avenue and Dorn Court around 4:15 p.m. Friday during a fight.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

