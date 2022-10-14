Read full article on original website
Suspect in federal investigation exchanges gunfire with Spokane police downtown on Sunday morning
Oct. 17—A downtown gunfire exchange just before noon Sunday between law enforcement officers and a suspect involved in a federal investigation left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place at the intersection of Cedar Street and First Avenue around 11 a.m., prompting a large...
20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing relative in Spokane Valley on Friday
Oct. 17—A 20-year-old man was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail on Saturday night on suspicion of fatally stabbing a relative Friday afternoon in Spokane Valley. Aaron M. McAteer faces a charge of second-degree murder after his attorney contacted police on Saturday, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Authorities believe he's the individual who stabbed another man near Boone Avenue and Dorn Court around 4:15 p.m. Friday during a fight.
