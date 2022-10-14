Read full article on original website
City of Bay St. Louis celebrates Eddie Favre Day
Community members of Bay St. Louis gathered at Dan B’s Restaurant and Bar to celebrate Eddie Favre Day. In 1980, Favre entered a life of public service, first as city clerk then 20 years as mayor before moving into the county administrator role. Favre served the city through many...
Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you have to be loud to make a big point. “To come with an open mind, and learn the history, enjoy the history, and see the history for what it is as it happened - not as somebody’s personal political gain,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “See the history, understand it. And then accept it.”
Tree planted at Gulfport High in honor of Judge Dan Russell Jr
Gulfport High School and officials continue to remember the legacy of Judge Dan Russell Jr. A tree was planted in the courtyard at the school to honor Judge Russell’s life and many accomplishments in the community. Russell graduated from Gulfport High School. He was a member on the debate...
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
Mississippi artist paints mural in Wiggins
Inkin’ the Coast comes back for 11th year in Biloxi
Inkin’ the Coast is back in Biloxi for its 11th year, ready to ink those that are getting a tat or touching up an old tattoo. Two hundred artists from around the world have set up stations in one room at the Coast Coliseum, including some of your favorite artists from TV.
Mississippi Renaissance Festival at Harrison County Fairgrounds
Fairy tales are coming to life at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. The Mississippi Renaissance Festival is an opportunity for people to explore ‘the year of our great Lord 1306.’. Festival goers had the chance to travel through time and culture by going through four areas that represented Scotland, England,...
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Center Stage Biloxi
Center Stage in Biloxi is bringing back a crowd favorite for several performances. That’s right, ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ just opened at Center Stage. Here to tell us about it are some of the stars of the show, David Delk and Sonya Jeanne Miller-Tinnes.
Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (10/14/2022)
Two teens found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the teens were involved in a single-car accident. Their identities are currently being withheld pending the notification of kin. This investigation is...
Mermaids and Pirates returns to Mississippi Aquarium
The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport wants guests to experience their Aquatic Wonders like never before as they welcome Mermaids and Pirates back to the aquarium. Guests will jump aboard and discover the magical world above and below the ocean’s surface with a paid general admission ticket this weekend and next.
High School Football is Everything: St. Patrick Fighting Irish
All the high schools in our viewing area have been invited to take the Friday Night Showcase theme song ‘High School Football is Everything’ and create their own customized video for their school. We are happy to showcase these submissions on our show. Tonight, we present the Fighting...
Dunkin’ Unveils Halloween-Themed Donuts and More!
Biloxi, MS – Dunkin’® is keeping guests fueled to fright this season with a whole suite of Halloween treats!. Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into the full flavor of the season with the Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, Spider Donut and Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. In celebration of...
'Every time I enter Bogalusa, I have to watch my back': north shore city dealing with crime spike
Typolia Peters Jr. wasn’t the type to back down. He didn’t look for fights, according to his father, Typolia Peters Sr., but he wasn’t one to shy away from them either. “I raised them kind of hard,” the elder Peters said last month as he stood on a street corner in Bogalusa just blocks away from where his son was fatally shot last year. “But he was the type person that you wasn’t gonna push him over either.”
$43K in construction material stolen in St. Martin
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding those responsible for stealing $43,000 worth of construction materials. Crime Stoppers posted pictures showing examples similar to what was stolen at some point since September 1st. The materials were taken from Old Fort Bayou Road in the St. Martin community. The...
Shelter to offer neuter special next month
Pearl River County’s SPCA is offer a low cost neuter special for cats and will update their pet food bank and receive supplies twice a month as it prepares to act as a central hub for surrounding shelters to collect supplies for their animals. Each shipment will provide a...
Reports of leaking ceilings, mold at Kincaid Apartments
Gulfport Police Kill 15-Year-Old Jaheim McMillan, Prompting Search For Answers
Jaheim McMillan, a Black 15-year-old, died after a police officer shot him in the head outside a Family Dollar in Gulfport, Miss., on Oct. 6. His family and other residents of the Gulf Coast city are demanding answers from the Gulfport Police Department, including the release of body-camera footage. At...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Demonstrators call for release of body cam video of the night Jaheim McMillan was shot
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people gathered in downtown Gulfport Saturday afternoon, calling for more transparency into an officer-involved shooting that led to a 15-year-old’s death. Roughly 75 people met across the street from the Gulfport Police Department. They were calling for the release of the body camera...
