Read full article on original website
Related
Sabres fans have some fun before game during Party in the Plaza
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite the cold weather Saturday, some fans gathered for a Party in the Plaza before the Buffalo Sabres played their second game of the season. There was live music, street hockey, axe throwing, and much more two days after the Sabres opened a new NHL season with a 4-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators.
Deadline to finalize new Bills stadium deal will be extended
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz spoke Friday about the progress being made on a new football stadium for the Buffalo Bills. The county, the state, and the Bills released a brief joint statement on the negotiations. The initial deadline to finalize the deal was this weekend, but all three parties agreed to extend that deadline another 30 days.
commUNITY spotlight: Stefon Diggs
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On a hot day in Buffalo, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was doing something to help kids. He was giving away backpacks and school supplies. It was his first “Back to School” backpack giveaway on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. This is the same...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0