Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 2

The kids arrived at their new home on Chucky Season 2 Episode 2 and were faced with more heartache when the bodies started piling up. Meanwhile, Lexy met her new roommate and it was obvious they would be at odds. Elsewhere, Tiffany prepared Nica for the arrival of Glen and...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 Review: First Blush

Frank's decision not to endorse anyone in the Manhattan DA's office caused a lot of drama. People kept showing up in his office, some of them irate on Erin's behalf, but he refused to budge. Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 2 had a happy ending to an entirely ridiculous conflict.
East New York Season 1 Episode 3 Review: The Small Things

East New York Season 1 Episode 3 asked that pivotal question, and it seemed like the answer was yes (despite what Killian thought). But if Regina doesn't learn to play the political game, she might not be able to continue doing that work. Regina and Deputy Mayor Sharpe again butted...
TV Ratings: Young Sheldon Leads Thursday; Grey's Anatomy Dips

ABC's Station 19 (3.6 million/0.5 rating) and Alaska Daily (3 million/0.3 rating) were steady with last week's numbers in the final ratings. Grey's Anatomy (3.2 million/0.5 rating) lost some ground in viewers and the demo. Walker (0.7 million/0.1 rating) lost some viewers, while Walker: Independence was steady with viewers but...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Is My Very Nature That of a Devil

If there is one thing I'm becoming more and more sure of, it's that Louis and Lestat are madly in love, but they also can't stand the other. Their relationship is defined by their desire for one another and what they mean to each other as creator and created, but they are two people who couldn't be more fundamentally different. They approach this version of their lives in entirely different manners, and it's driving an impenetrable wedge between them.
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19 Review: Variant

Introducing a new variant of zombies this late in the game was always going to be a bitter pill to swallow. But those who watch the other shows in the franchise know that there have been different traits in walkers, but we just haven't had much in the way of confirmation.
Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Kryptonite

It took a while, some creative changes, and a home change, but we're back!. Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 1 picks up a little after Sage Odom's bus is intercepted by the police, and he is taken into custody. This effectively halts his anticipated tour, throwing everyone into...
The Independent

House of the Dragon: Confused viewers question ‘bizarre’ episode 9 ending

House of the Dragon’s big ninth episode ended on a moment that has left many viewers feeling confused.The HBO show’s predecessor,Game of Thrones, traditionally reserved some of each season’s biggest moments for the penultimate episode.Appearing to follow suit, the prequel’s latest instalment dealt with the fallout of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Thunderstruck

When working as part of a team in the military, trust could be the difference between life and death. If you watch SEAL Team online, you know that trust has been one of the biggest themes of SEAL Team Season 6. The reason is that there are such significant shifts...
What to Watch: Step Up, The Peripheral, Inside Amy Schumer

Are you ready for another week of scintillating entertainment?. There are new shows premiering in addition to the already crowded schedule you have to watch and that we cover here at TV Fanatic. Find out what we recommend this week to help ease the burden. Saturday, October 15. 8/7c Swindler...
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter & James Bond Star, Dead at 72

Robbie Coltrane, best known for his roles in Harry Potter, James Bond, and the UK drama series Cracker, has died. Deadline reports that he passed away in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The outlet reports that Coltrane had been in ill health over the last two years.
