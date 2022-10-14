ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic State Rep. Emilia Sykes contests open 13th congressional district seat with Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert: See where they stand on the issues

AKRON, Ohio – Ohio’s reshuffled congressional districts dealt the Akron area a rare prize: one of the state’s few congressional districts that could be won by either political party. An established name in Ohio Democratic politics – state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron – is grappling to win it against first-time Republican candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of North Canton.
Editorial cartoons for Oct. 16, 2022: Alex Jones verdict, recession talk, Jan. 6 committee

A Connecticut jury awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting and an FBI agent who were targeted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On his “Infowars” program, Jones falsely claimed the mass shooting was a hoax and the grieving families were “actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns,” the Associated Press reported.
Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate: endorsement editorial

This election season’s battle for control of the U.S. Senate that has been raging across the 35 states where Senate seats are up for grabs portends significant, long-range consequences for how this country is governed, as each party tries to break the current 50-50 partisan deadlock. Nowhere is the...
Electing John Fetterman is crucial for Pennsylvania Voters

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board on Sunday not only endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman but also argued that his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is "wholly unprepared" for the role.
