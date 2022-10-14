Read full article on original website
Democratic State Rep. Emilia Sykes contests open 13th congressional district seat with Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert: See where they stand on the issues
AKRON, Ohio – Ohio’s reshuffled congressional districts dealt the Akron area a rare prize: one of the state’s few congressional districts that could be won by either political party. An established name in Ohio Democratic politics – state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron – is grappling to win it against first-time Republican candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of North Canton.
A revenge party is not what the nation wants or needs: Cliff Anthony
CLEVELAND -- It is not too late for the Republican Party leadership to roll up its sleeves and wrest the party from the clutches of Donald Trump and his minions and save it from turning into the “Revenge Party.”. Trump’s ardent supporters on Capitol Hill have already sounded their...
Editorial cartoons for Oct. 16, 2022: Alex Jones verdict, recession talk, Jan. 6 committee
A Connecticut jury awarded nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting and an FBI agent who were targeted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On his “Infowars” program, Jones falsely claimed the mass shooting was a hoax and the grieving families were “actors hired as part of a plot to take away people’s guns,” the Associated Press reported.
Trump Gets Criticized For 'Unabashed Antisemitism' As He Asks US Jews To 'Get Their Act Together'
Donald Trump said he could "easily" become the Prime Minister of Israel in a post that targeted American Jews on Sunday. What Happened: The former president came out swinging in his post at the U.S. Jewish community, which attracted criticism from multiple quarters. “No President has done more for Israel...
Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate: endorsement editorial
This election season’s battle for control of the U.S. Senate that has been raging across the 35 states where Senate seats are up for grabs portends significant, long-range consequences for how this country is governed, as each party tries to break the current 50-50 partisan deadlock. Nowhere is the...
Electing John Fetterman is crucial for Pennsylvania Voters
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board on Sunday not only endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman but also argued that his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is "wholly unprepared" for the role.
Herschel Walker beat expectations in Georgia U.S. Senate debate. Will it matter in election?
Herschel Walker turns in strong U.S. Senate debate showing against Sen. Raphael Warnock in Savannah.
'We're trying to build communities': New Bedford resident wary of DACA ruling
NEW BEDFORD — The legal travails of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are familiar to 33-year old Abdourahmane Doumbouya. He registered for DACA in 2012, when the Obama Administration made it official policy. ...
Ohio Republican legislative leaders appeal Ohio Supreme Court gerrymandering decision to U.S. Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican state legislative leaders said Friday they had appealed an Ohio Supreme Court order from August that ordered them to redraw the congressional map being used for this year’s election. The Ohio Supreme Court rejected the maps in July as illegally slanted in favor of...
