dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Middletown area on early Saturday morning. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:23 a.m., a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway (Route 13). At the time, a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 13 within the left lane of travel and was proceeding north from the intersection with Hyetts Corner Road. In the area north of the Route 1 overpass the Dodge, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and entered into the grass median. The Dodge proceeded across the grass median and entered into the left lane of Route 13 northbound, directly into the path of the Ford. The Dodge struck the front and driver side of Ford for a point of impact. The Dodge then came to rest within the left lane of northbound Route 13 and the Ford came to a rest within the right shoulder of northbound Route 13.
Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested Francisco Martinez, 19 of Millsboro, DE, and Kyle Kilgo, 19, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred last night. On October […] The post Delaware State Police Arrests Two Subjects for Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police recover stolen vehicle, firearms, power tools, drugs
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
townsquaredelaware.com
Suspect Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Firearms
Delaware State Police arrested Judy Goddard, 52, of Camden Wyoming, DE, on multiple charges after she was located inside of a stolen vehicle on Saturday afternoon. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m., troopers responded to Royal Farms located at 5456 North DuPont Highway, Dover, DE for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported that a blue 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, stolen out of Maryland, was parked in the Royal Farms parking lot. Upon troopers’ arrival, the Silverado was located attempting to leave the parking lot. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and took the operator identified as Judy Goddard into custody without incident. A computer inquiry confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Caroline County, Maryland. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two stolen firearms, stolen power tools, drug paraphernalia, and approximately 1.12 grams of Methamphetamine.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Pennsylvania Man Killed In Delaware Accident Thursday Night
townsquaredelaware.com
State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
WMDT.com
Dover Police investigating homicide on South Bradford Street
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. Police say around 1:12 a.m., they received a call for a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died, say police. Identification of the victim is pending notification to next of kin.
firststateupdate.com
One Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Middletown Crash Saturday
clayconews.com
Victim identified, Maryland State Police arrest Suspect Wanted in Worcester County Fatal Shooting
BERLIN, MD (October 16, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting the arrest of an individual on Saturday who has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in Worcester County. The suspect, Boris Wade Connor, 18 (right), of Newark, Maryland, is charged with:. First-degree murder. Second...
WBOC
Dover Police Investigating An Early Morning Shooting
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
WGMD Radio
Newark, MD Man Charged with Murder
A Newark, Maryland man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man in Worcester County Saturday afternoon. Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Basket Switch Road in Newark where they found the body of 34 year old Kamron Lucas. A Deputy and State Trooper arrested 18 year old Boris Wade Connor during a traffic stop – its believed the two Newark men were acquainted and argued when Connor pulled a handgun and shot Lewis. Maryland State Police were asked by the Sheriff’s Department to investigate.
WMDT.com
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Shooting Incident Near Ink Studio
firststateupdate.com
Two Townsend Men Charged In Middletown Post Football Game Shooting
Middletown Police have made arrests in a shooting that left two injured after an Appoquinimink High School football game last month. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area of Bunker Hill Road and Choptank Road when shots were fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says several community members are reporting suspicious phone calls from someone claiming to be a Lieutenant with the agency. In the call, police say the “Lieutenant” will tell the person they have warrants, and instructs them to call a number to have the warrants taken care of.
firststateupdate.com
Two Injured In Officer-Involved Crash On Tuesday
New Castle County Police (NCCPD) are investigating a crash involving one of their officers. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just after 4;30 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck an NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound according to police. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Hogan celebrates start of construction on $85 million interchange in Cecil County
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday touted the construction of a new multi-million-dollar interchange in Cecil County that is projected to reduce commercial traffic on local roads and provide economic benefits for the regional community, according to state officials.Hogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the $85 million interchange alongside Maryland Transportation Secretary and Maryland Transportation Authority Chairman James F. Ports Jr., and MDTA Executive Director Will Pines, officials said.The interchange will be built at I-95 and Cecil Avenue. It is projected to replace an existing two-lane overpass bridge on Belvidere Road with a wider structure featuring additional lanes and shoulders, according to state officials.Construction crews will make improvements to Belvidere Road to accommodate the interchange project, officials said. Belvidere Road will remain open throughout the construction period, according to officials."We are excited to be breaking ground on Cecil County's number one transportation priority: a brand-new interchange at I-95 and Belvidere Road," Hogan said of the ceremony. "Project design and utility work is wrapping up, making way for major construction this winter, and we expect this new interchange to open for traffic in the fall of 2025."
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
