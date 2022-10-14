ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

“LIFE Academy” program to offer pre-employment transition services to students with disabilities

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board, McNeese State University, and SOWELA Technical Community College have announced a partnership program aimed at providing access to pre-employment transition services to students with significant developmental and intellectual disabilities. The LIFE Academy program outlines specific goals for these students as...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cal-Cam Fair adds to 100 years of tradition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-cam fair is celebrating its 100th year of existence with an exciting event line-up. The fair dates back to its first opening back in 1922 representing both Calcasieu and Cameron Parish. It is the only bi-parish fair in Louisiana. Bringing new events to their...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Cal-Cam Fair celebrates 100 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam Fair is celebrating 100 years over at the West Cal Arena in Sulphur. The fair is still going on, with an invitational bullfight starting at 7:00 p.m., followed by the Casey Peveto Band. The price of admission tonight is $15 per person. The...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign holds bowling tournament

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Men and women wore pink attire today in hopes to strike out breast cancer at the “Real Men Wear Pink” bowling tournament at Petro Bowl in Lake Charles. The “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign is a group sponsoring events to raise funds for...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: New type of screening could help manage lupis

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lupus is a chronic, inflammatory autoimmune disease that mainly affects the skin, joints, kidneys, and blood cells. But it can also affect the heart. Now, there’s research that could help detect these heart problems with a simple blood test. ”I’ve noticed weight gain, fatigue,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

TDL WEEK 7: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s Game of the Week features a District 3-3A matchup between St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep. Both St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep were undefeated in district. LCCP led 7-0 at halftime, but St. Louis marched back to win 23-13.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 14, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 14, 2022. Albert East, 24, Vinton: Contempt of court; obstruction of justice; illegal use of weapons with intent to harm from a motor vehicle. Lamar Quinn Joseph, 50, Lake Charles: Bicycle violation; resisting an officer by flight; possession...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sheriff: Multiple homes broken into in East Beauregard Thursday

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Multiple homes were broken into in the East Beauregard community Thursday, authorities said. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said they responded to “multiple daytime forced entry burglaries.”. Two men were seen inside one of the residences burglarizing the home, according to the Sheriff’s Office....
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
12NewsNow

No injuries reported, shelter-in-place lifted after fire at Louisiana chemical plant

WESTLAKE, La. — An investigation is underway after reports of an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in Louisiana. The Office of Homeland Security temporarily issued a shelter-in-place for those living near Houston River Road and Guillory Road in Westlake, Louisiana, after reports of an explosion and fire at the Sasol chemical plant, according to the Louisiana State Police release.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese hosts Texas A&M-Commerce in Week 2 of conference play

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Cowboys host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. at Cowboy Stadium. After a tough loss to open conference play against Incarnate Word, the Cowboys look to build some momentum with a win against the Lions. Texas A&M...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

PHOTOS: Vehicle catches fire at gas station in Iowa

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle at a gas pump burned in Iowa Thursday morning - a fire that could have been much worse had the emergency stop button not been pushed, firefighters say. The Iowa Volunteer Fire Department posted photos of the fire to social media. Firefighters were called...
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy