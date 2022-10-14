ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake will be the most anti-abortion Governor and an immigration “war” authority if elected

By Nicole White - Editorial
 3 days ago
Salon

Electing John Fetterman is crucial for Pennsylvania Voters

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board on Sunday not only endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman but also argued that his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is "wholly unprepared" for the role.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

