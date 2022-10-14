Read full article on original website
Kamala's hOrseface
2d ago
I love that they won't let nobody talk to their BLACK police officers that way but their white officers are a different story
Don Hicks
2d ago
the terrible words are unacceptable but 1,000 for a quarter mile of guardrail seems cheap
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fox 19
Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police. Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home...
Fox 19
Police: Man shot to death in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Friday in a shooting on Beekman Street in Millvale. Cincinnati police officers found 32-year-old Davonte Hollis dead at the scene around 3:49 p.m. No suspect information is available at this time. CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. It’s the second recent deadly shooting...
Fox 19
Driver sentenced to 4-6 years for deadly Westwood crash
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man will spend four to six years in jail after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for a deadly 2021 crash in Westwood. Raymond Chambers, 33, was driving east on Harrison Avenue on Feb. 2 when he lost control of his car while speeding and crossed the center line, striking a westbound car driven by 31-year-old Ahlisa Carter, police say.
Fox 19
Teen shot in eye taken to Children’s Hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager is in serious condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital after being shot in the eye in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police. The 17-year-old shooting victim was with two other people when the shooting happened near the corner of Reading Road and Prospect Place, police explained. Officers did not know if the other two people were shot or not.
Fox 19
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in Florence
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
Fox 19
Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Merwin Avenue in Madisonville. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Neighbor talks about the call she made to 911 in Hamilton homicide investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is now underway in Butler County as police release more details about the violent situation that unfolded on Parrish Avenue Tuesday. Just days later, the neighbor who called 911 is remembering the woman who was killed for her kind heart and giving soul.
WKRC
1 person dead following Clermont County fire
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
Fox 19
Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, homicide investigation ongoing
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Hamilton home Tuesday. Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue around 12 p.m., according to the Hamilton Police department.
UPDATE: Coroner’s office ID’s Dayton man as victim of Tuesday homicide
DAYTON — The death of a 56-year-old man found Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, according to Dayton police. >>Hospital releases Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck; Suspect is in jail. Anthony Matthews, 56, of Dayton, was identified as the victim found dead inside...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
Ex-delivery driver robs 7 gas stations on route gets at least 9 years in prison
McCleskey robbed seven gas stations at gunpoint from Dec. 21, 2021, through Jan. 19 in the cities of Franklin, Moraine, Huber Heights, Beavercreek and Riverside.
WKRC
"I appreciate it:" Middletown officer reunited with crash victim he saved
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is alive and recovering after losing his leg in a motorcycle crash. Tim Jones of Middletown is out of the hospital and got to meet the officer who he says saved his life. Aug. 12 is a day Jones says he’ll never forget....
Fox 19
CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty last week to stalking. CPD Officer Darryl Tyus planted an Apple AirTag on the woman’s car and used it to monitor her whereabouts without her knowledge for weeks, according to court documents. At one...
WKRC
Madisonville man accused of violently carjacking two people
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man is accused of hurting two people while stealing their cars. Elijah Cotton was arraigned Thursday on two counts of robbery. On Oct. 1, police say Cotton waited for the victim to get out of her car. As she walked away from it, he allegedly grabbed her by her hair and slammed her to the ground on Medpace Way.
Trial to begin for Dayton man accused of shooting, killing man leading to hours-long standoff
DAYTON — The trial is expected to begin Thursday morning for a Dayton man accused in a shooting death that led to an hours-long standoff in Dayton. Johnny Trigg, 44, is accused of shooting and killing Myquan Taylor, 29, of Dayton, on May 18. Police were dispatched to the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Greenwood Avenue in Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester man gets lifetime driving suspension for fatal accident
WILMINGTON — A local man charged in a fatal accident had his driver’s license taken away for life in a plea deal. On Friday, Thomas Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. A stipulation in this plea deal is...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
