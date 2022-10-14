ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Florida woman arrested after 10-month-old ingests fentanyl and dies, officials say

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jYwF_0iYKYNvo00

BOYTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested after law enforcement officers said a 10-month-old girl in her care ingested fentanyl and later died.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that Palm Beach County deputies were called to the intersection of Military Trail and Boynton Beach Boulevard at 8 p.m. on March 31 after a 10-month-old suffered a medical episode. The infant was seated in a car seat in the back of a 2016 Audi SUV driven by 32-year-old Kelly Kirwan.

2 fathers shoot one another’s daughter in Florida road rage incident, report says

Palm Beach County firefighters said the baby was “unconscious and unresponsive” and was taken to a hospital in Boyton Beach. Doctors at the hospital told law enforcement officers that the baby “had suffered cardiac arrest as a result of alcohol toxicity.”

Kirwan told detectives that the baby was colicky, excessively fussy, and inconsolable so she made her a bottle of formula and laid her down to sleep. She said she realized that they were almost out of formula so she decided to take a trip to Target.

When Kirwan picked up the baby to leave, she said she noticed the 10-month-old “seemed excessively drowsy” and was “slumping her head forward.” She said she put the baby in the car and began to drive to the store.

While in the car, the report said Kirwan started a video call with a man and faced the camera toward the baby. The man noticed that the child was making “strange noises while slumped over,” causing him to become concerned. Kirwan said she pulled over and called 911.

On April 1, a Palm Beach County detective searched Kirwan’s apartment in Boyton Beach. The report said the detective found “Benadryl pills on the couch, several prescription pill bottles throughout the apartment, a bar containing bottles of alcohol,” along with “an empty capsule of suspected drugs inside the bedroom.”

WPTV reported that on the same day, the infant was moved to a hospital in Hollywood in grave condition. Doctors said the infant “did not have any brain activity or nerve response.”

The news station said Palm Beach County detectives executed a search warrant at Kirwan’s apartment and found an empty capsule on the bed in the master bedroom, and a second capsule “appearing to have chew marks on it” floating in a toilet.

A report said that a baby pacifier and a pump nasal spray were found on the bed near the empty capsule.

“It is known to law enforcement that empty capsules may contain narcotic and, or illegal substances such as fentanyl,” the arrest report said.

A few days later, on April 5, the report said the baby was taken off life support.

On June 21, forensic and chemical tests by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office showed that the empty capsule had a “tentative positive result” for fentanyl and parafluorofentanyl, the arrest report said.

DNA links convicted killer to another Sarasota woman’s death

WPTV reported that the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office classified the 10-month-old’s death as a homicide, saying the cause was “Intoxication of Fluorofentanyl and Fentanyl due to Ingestion of these Illicit narcotics in an Unsafe Environment.”

Kirwan was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, the report said.

WPTV reported that a judge set Kirwan’s bond at $300,000 and ordered her to have no contact with witnesses in the case or children under the age of 18.

The news station said if Kirwan posts bond, she will be on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

WFLA

WFLA

