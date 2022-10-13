ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The four foundations of belonging at university

The concept of belonging is notoriously hard to define. Despite ‘belonging’ being the buzzword in universities – and known to contribute to student success -there has been relatively little insight at a sector-wide level. Covid-19 dialled up the barriers to creating student belonging, and as the country emerged from the lockdown restrictions, it became clear that re-engaging students would be a significant challenge.
