Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in east Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a suspect is now in custody after a man was found stabbed to death in an east Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, it happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. He was identified only as a 36-year-old man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police say they arrested LaBamba and booked him into the Maricopa County jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting in Estrella Village leaves 3 teens injured, police say

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after three teenage boys were hurt in a shooting near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Sunday, Phoenix police said. Police say the shooting happened sometime before 11:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing the teens having some kind of dispute. "Two of the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Neighborhood park shooting in west Phoenix injures 3 boys

PHOENIX — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left 3 boys injured in west Phoenix Sunday morning. Phoenix police say the shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. at a neighborhood park in the area of 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Witnesses told police that two of the boys...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One man dead after being stabbed near 36th Street and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police made an arrest after a deadly stabbing that occurred on Saturday afternoon. The stabbing occurred around 2 p.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road. Police say the victim, only identified as a 36-year-old man, was stabbed and taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during robbery in Phoenix, police searching for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Phoenix Friday night. Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex by the I-17 just south of Camelback road for the report of a robbery and shots fired. Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police, other departments suspending use of beanbag rounds

PHOENIX - Several law enforcement agencies across Arizona are suspending the use of beanbag rounds. Beanbag rounds have become popular as a so-called "less-lethal" option when officers are out in the field. However, Phoenix Police, Goodyear Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have suspended their use of shotguns that fire beanbag rounds (also known as stun bag shotguns), after problems described as "velocity issues."
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 man dead following shooting in Glendale, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the night of Oct. 13. The shooting happened in a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Maryland. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was declared dead at the scene. "No suspect information...
GLENDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa pays $5.4M to settle 10 claims against cops

The City of Mesa settled 10 police excessive force, assault and wrongful death claims involving the Mesa Police Department in the first six months of 2022 with payouts totaling $5,444,000. Records obtained by the Tribune through a public records request show the payments ranged from $4,000 to $2.45 million and...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman who pled guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist to serve time in prison

PHOENIX - Five years after a bicyclist was hit and killed near South Mountain, the woman who was behind the wheel at the time learned her fate in court. The crash that killed Robert Dollar happened in October 2017. According to Phoenix Police officials at the time, Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time, was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist when she struck Dollar.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

