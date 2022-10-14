PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a suspect is now in custody after a man was found stabbed to death in an east Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, it happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. He was identified only as a 36-year-old man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police say they arrested LaBamba and booked him into the Maricopa County jail.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO