FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after man found stabbed to death in east Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a suspect is now in custody after a man was found stabbed to death in an east Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, it happened around 2 p.m. near 37th Street and Earll Drive, just north of Thomas Road. Officers arrived and found the suspect, identified as Dassise LaBamba, 34, and the victim with stab wounds. He was identified only as a 36-year-old man. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police say they arrested LaBamba and booked him into the Maricopa County jail.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting in Estrella Village leaves 3 teens injured, police say
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after three teenage boys were hurt in a shooting near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Sunday, Phoenix police said. Police say the shooting happened sometime before 11:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing the teens having some kind of dispute. "Two of the...
ABC 15 News
Three juveniles hurt in shooting near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left three juveniles hurt late Sunday morning at a West Valley park. The incident occurred after 11 a.m. in a residential area park near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say there were three victims in...
Neighborhood park shooting in west Phoenix injures 3 boys
PHOENIX — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left 3 boys injured in west Phoenix Sunday morning. Phoenix police say the shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. at a neighborhood park in the area of 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Witnesses told police that two of the boys...
ABC 15 News
One man dead after being stabbed near 36th Street and Thomas Road
PHOENIX — Phoenix police made an arrest after a deadly stabbing that occurred on Saturday afternoon. The stabbing occurred around 2 p.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road. Police say the victim, only identified as a 36-year-old man, was stabbed and taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Wood chipper death, man allegedly kills his father, GCU students killed in crash: this week's top stories
A northern California man's wood chipper death makes headlines, an Arizona man reportedly kills his father and is then shot by police, and three teen Grand Canyon University students are killed in an apparent DUI wrong-way crash. Here are the week's top stories from Oct. 9-15. 1. Several men detained,...
AZFamily
Man shot during robbery in Phoenix, police searching for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Phoenix Friday night. Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex by the I-17 just south of Camelback road for the report of a robbery and shots fired. Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
AZFamily
Family recalls moment Litchfield Park dad was shot in the face after drive-by shooting
Litchfield Park, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A dad living in Litchfield Park is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting Thursday night. The family admits it was a traumatic experience and said they remember hearing at least six gunshots fired into their home near 139th Avenue and Peck Drive.
fox10phoenix.com
Notice of Claim filed against Phoenix Police following deadly shooting
The shooting, which happened on Sept. 24, resulted in the death of Ali Osman. The family is seeking millions of dollars from the Phoenix Police Department in the aftermath of the deadly shooting.
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
AZFamily
Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
AZFamily
Serial peeping Tom looked into windows of several Tempe homes, police say
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man is facing criminal charges after allegedly peering into the windows of several homes on the same street in Tempe. Daniel Bryan Nave was arrested on Thursday in Mesa after multiple peeping Tom reports, some of which were caught on home security cameras.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police, other departments suspending use of beanbag rounds
PHOENIX - Several law enforcement agencies across Arizona are suspending the use of beanbag rounds. Beanbag rounds have become popular as a so-called "less-lethal" option when officers are out in the field. However, Phoenix Police, Goodyear Police, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have suspended their use of shotguns that fire beanbag rounds (also known as stun bag shotguns), after problems described as "velocity issues."
fox10phoenix.com
1 man dead following shooting in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the night of Oct. 13. The shooting happened in a residential area near 43rd Avenue and Maryland. When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was declared dead at the scene. "No suspect information...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa pays $5.4M to settle 10 claims against cops
The City of Mesa settled 10 police excessive force, assault and wrongful death claims involving the Mesa Police Department in the first six months of 2022 with payouts totaling $5,444,000. Records obtained by the Tribune through a public records request show the payments ranged from $4,000 to $2.45 million and...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix woman who pled guilty to hitting and killing bicyclist to serve time in prison
PHOENIX - Five years after a bicyclist was hit and killed near South Mountain, the woman who was behind the wheel at the time learned her fate in court. The crash that killed Robert Dollar happened in October 2017. According to Phoenix Police officials at the time, Annaleah Dominguez, who was 19 at the time, was driving in the wrong direction up South Mountain to avoid another bicyclist when she struck Dollar.
AZFamily
Family of man shot, killed for throwing rocks suing Phoenix Police for $85 million
Officially opening on October 7 and continuing through Halloween, Scarizona features two haunted attractions and is recommended for those ages 12 and up. Phoenix doctor warns on dangers of the spicy "one chip challenge" for kids. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Valley pediatrician is warning parents after seeing multiple...
AZFamily
Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man sleeping in car near I-10 in Phoenix crashes after waking up, reversing onto freeway
PHOENIX - A man who was passed out in his car caused a crash near Interstate 10 in west Phoenix after he woke up and reversed his car into the center wall of the freeway, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say the man was sleeping and...
AZFamily
Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
