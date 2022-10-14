Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Zyonna Fellows’ career-high in blocks leads Arizona volleyball to victory over California
Arizona volleyball needed to show two things going into the match against an overmatched California Golden Bears team that was 0-7 in Pac-12 play coming in. The Wildcats needed to be dominant and they needed to get production from all three of their pins, especially sophomore Puk Stubbe. The Wildcats...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball 10th in KenPom preseason rankings
The Pac-12 won’t release its preseason poll for another 10 days or so, while the first Associated Press Top 25 isn’t due for a few weeks. But with the men’s basketball season only about three weeks away, it’s time to start thinking about where Arizona figures to rank at the outset.
azdesertswarm.com
Lack of stops dooms Arizona football in shootout loss at Washington
Gaining more than 500 yards and scoring in the 30s should be a recipe for success. Emphasis on should, since Arizona has now lost twice this season with those offensive numbers. The UA was once again let down by its porous defense, this time unable to stop the pass, falling...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer defeats Colorado in complete performance
Oh what a little confidence will do. In its first game back home after splitting the LA road trip, Arizona soccer played a complete game to beat Colorado 2-0 Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium. The Wildcats only needed three minutes, 18 seconds to put the first goal on the board,...
azdesertswarm.com
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades at Washington
The Arizona Wildcats played 73 offensive snaps and 77 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 49-39 loss to Washington. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. C Josh Baker, 73 (65.3) RG Jonah Savaiinaea, 73 (62.6) LT Jordan Morgan, 73 (62.0) RT Paiton...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball gets a strong match from Sofia Maldonado Diaz but can’t keep up with No. 7 Stanford
A recurring theme for Arizona volleyball has been errors at inopportune times. It was once again the theme on Friday evening as the Wildcats lost to No. 7 Stanford in straight sets sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-16). What wasn’t a continuing theme was the uneven play of the Wildcats’ pin hitters....
azdesertswarm.com
What Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said after loss at Washington
Arizona got the track meet it expected, and managed to make it close late but didn’t have the defensive horses to keep up with Washington in a 49-39 loss in Seattle. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch said afterward:. On his overall...
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona vs. Washington: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Arizona Wildcats are back on the road to begin the second half of the season, visiting the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Time:...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
Plant sales in Tucson just in time for your fall garden
Monsoon is over and temperatures are beginning to cool. For local gardeners, this means only one thing: The time to plant a fall garden in Tucson has arrived.
Professor Thomas Meixner's wife and sons give heartfelt speeches at his funeral
Friends and family laid Thomas Meixner to rest. Looking from outside his funeral, it’s easy to see that Meixner wore many hats.
KOLD-TV
Pima County dilemma: It can’t find enough Republican poll workers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Under state statute, at every vote center, the county must have an equal number Republicans and Democrats as election judges. The problem is, the Republicans just are not signing up to be poll workers like they did in the past so many of the 129 vote centers are short.
Prop 309 would add requirements when casting your vote
Proposition 309 would add requirements when casting a mail-in or in-person ballot. The proposition is on November's 2022 General Election Ballot.
Heidi Alagha delivers great food to the customers at Alejandro's
A great dining experience always includes great service. Heidi Alagha went to Alejandro’s “Serious Mexican, Mariscos, and Fusion Food” to try her hand at being a server.
KOLD-TV
Social Security gets biggest bump in 41 years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The cost of living adjustment for Social Security will see its biggest increase in 41 years, 8.7%. That means for every thousand dollar in Social Security, SSI or veterans benefits, they’ll get an $87 a month increase. “It helps a lot because it’s been...
