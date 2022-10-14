The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO