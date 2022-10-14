ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ



azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball 10th in KenPom preseason rankings

The Pac-12 won’t release its preseason poll for another 10 days or so, while the first Associated Press Top 25 isn’t due for a few weeks. But with the men’s basketball season only about three weeks away, it’s time to start thinking about where Arizona figures to rank at the outset.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Lack of stops dooms Arizona football in shootout loss at Washington

Gaining more than 500 yards and scoring in the 30s should be a recipe for success. Emphasis on should, since Arizona has now lost twice this season with those offensive numbers. The UA was once again let down by its porous defense, this time unable to stop the pass, falling...
SEATTLE, WA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona soccer defeats Colorado in complete performance

Oh what a little confidence will do. In its first game back home after splitting the LA road trip, Arizona soccer played a complete game to beat Colorado 2-0 Friday night at Mulcahy Stadium. The Wildcats only needed three minutes, 18 seconds to put the first goal on the board,...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades at Washington

The Arizona Wildcats played 73 offensive snaps and 77 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 49-39 loss to Washington. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. C Josh Baker, 73 (65.3) RG Jonah Savaiinaea, 73 (62.6) LT Jordan Morgan, 73 (62.0) RT Paiton...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said after loss at Washington

Arizona got the track meet it expected, and managed to make it close late but didn’t have the defensive horses to keep up with Washington in a 49-39 loss in Seattle. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch said afterward:. On his overall...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Arizona: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Arizona Wildcats are 0-5 against the Washington Huskies since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Arizona and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
SEATTLE, WA
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona vs. Washington: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Arizona Wildcats are back on the road to begin the second half of the season, visiting the Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-Washington game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Time:...
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County dilemma: It can’t find enough Republican poll workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Under state statute, at every vote center, the county must have an equal number Republicans and Democrats as election judges. The problem is, the Republicans just are not signing up to be poll workers like they did in the past so many of the 129 vote centers are short.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Social Security gets biggest bump in 41 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The cost of living adjustment for Social Security will see its biggest increase in 41 years, 8.7%. That means for every thousand dollar in Social Security, SSI or veterans benefits, they’ll get an $87 a month increase. “It helps a lot because it’s been...
TUCSON, AZ

