Radio Iowa
Price of farmland sold in Plymouth County sets record
A parcel of farmland in Plymouth County has set the record for the most money paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruce Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the ground Monday. “We auctioned off 55 acres of farmland — not development land and it didn’t have any wind turbines aren’t under any undue influence — it was just farmland,” Brock says. “It was between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus, and it brought $26,250 an acre, which to this point is the highest selling piece of farmland at auction in the history of the state of Iowa.”
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City asks residents not to dispose of grass and leaves in the street
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is reminding residents not to dispose of grass clippings and leaves in streets, detention basins, creeks, ditches or drainage ways. The city said in a statement that depositing grass clippings and leaves in the street is a violation of city code and can result in blocked storm inlets, which can cause local flooding and has a negative impact on water quality. Homeowners are responsible for proper disposal of grass clippings and fallen leaf debris.
kscj.com
IDA GROVE MAN INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH
ONE DRIVER SUSTAINED CRITICAL INJURIES IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY SHORTLY AFTER NOON ON HIGHWAY 59 NEAR IDA GROVE. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SOUTHBOUND CAR CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANE AND STRUCK THE DRIVERS SIDE OF AN ONCOMING F-350 PICKUP PULLING. A LIVESTOCK TRAILER.
Wave of Light in Sioux City lights the night for child loss remembrance
The Wave of Light event on Saturday honored those who have endured the loss of a child.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Man Taken To Hospital After Accident In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Sioux Center man was taken to the hospital after an accident on the edge of Rock Valley on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 3:20 p.m., 59-year-old Ivan Sandbulte of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Wabash semi southbound on 28th Avenue in Rock Valley. They tell us that 67-year-old Bruce Kooima of Sioux Center was westbound on Highway 18 in a 2000 Peterbilt semi.
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
kiwaradio.com
Lots Of Relatively Fresh Faces On Sheldon Police Department
Sheldon, Iowa — After a string of retirements, most of the officers on the Sheldon Police Department are new to the department. Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch tells us about it. He says the officers have varying levels of experience. Chief Burtch goes through the roster for us. He...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City reminds residents of proper grass and leaf disposal
With the arrival of autumn weather and falling leaves, the City of Sioux City is reminding residents to not dispose of grass and leaf debris in the city streets. Residents are urged to dispose of grass, weeds, leaves, or other debris in the following ways: Residential Garbage Containers, Yard Waste Bags, or brought to the Citizen's Convenience Center.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) — Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire. That was reported just after 8 o’clock last night. The fire was first reported around 3:25 yesterday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened between Hull and Boyden, Iowa. Heavy smoke could be...
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake City Officials Issue Reminder on Disposal of Leaves
The City of Storm Lake has issued a reminder to residents regarding the disposal of leaves. City officials say when removing leaves from yards and properties, they should not be raked or blown into streets. Leaves that are left in streets will eventually blow or wash into storm water drains, where they cause sewer line blockages, which would result in slow or no drainage of water following a rainfall. When colder weather develops, that can lead to dangerously icy situations.
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City joining nationwide lawsuit against drug marketing firm over opioids
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City has joined in a nationwide lawsuit against a drug marketing firm that helped push the sale of opioids. South Sioux City joined Sarpy County near Omaha in filing that suit against McKinsey and Company. They're two of hundreds of municipalities across the country doing so with the aim of re-gaining money spent on training first responders to handle opioid cases.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police release trick-or-treating hours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Sioux City Police Department suggests the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween. For Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:. Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant...
kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
stormlakeradio.com
Mexican Man Sentenced for Illegal Re-Entry into U.S. in Case with Northwest Iowa Connection
A man from Mexico has been sentenced in Sioux City Federal Court to serve ten years in prison for illegal re-entry into the U.S. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 38-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Chavez was sentenced on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in May of this year to illegal re-entry as a felon.
Suspects face felony charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle, police say
A pursuit involving a stolen car ended in a collision in Sioux City on Sunday.
kscj.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M BURGLARY ATTEMPT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN A-T-M MACHINE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY SOMEONE PRIED OPEN THE MACHINE LOCATED AT TELCO TRIAD CREDIT UNION LOCATED AT 5500 MILITARY ROAD AROUND 5:40 A.M. THE THIEF FAILED TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE CASH BOXES INSIDE THE MACHINE AND...
