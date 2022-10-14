ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

‘Dinners for Kids’ combats food insecurity with healthy meals

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvzG0_0iYKWhtA00

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fighting food insecurity in our local communities, that’s the mission of a Luzerne County-based non-profit working to make a difference.

More than 100 guests came out to the 5th Annual Dinners for Kids Banquet at Misericordia University.

The program was founded in 2011 by Edna and David Tevet, formerly of Ollie’s restaurant, with the goal of fighting childhood hunger with healthy meals.

“Making sure that kids never go to sleep on an empty stomach,” said David Tevet, CEO and Founder of Dinners for Kids.

PA Build My Future event shows kids possible careers

Thanks to the help of volunteers, freshly-prepared and nutritious meals are delivered to the doorsteps of local families in need at no cost.

Children are referred to the program by school guidance counselors, Head Start, and Children and Youth caseworkers.

“The need was always great from the beginning in 2011, but since the pandemic, we saw an increased number of kids because of the pandemic, but now with the high inflation, it’s even more so,” said Tevet.

The Dinner for Kids Program relies on the generosity of community partners to make it all happen.

Its mission closely aligns with the vision of AllOne Foundation and Charities .

“We make resources available to non-profit partners that are focused on measurably improving access to healthcare for our friends and neighbors,” CEO of AllOne Foundation and Charities, said John Cosgrove.

Cosgrove was honored during the event for his efforts to help the organization fight food insecurity.

“Having well-nourished friends and neighbors is the first step to any kind of success in health,” said Cosgrove.

To-date, Dinners for Kids has provided more than 400K meals to children in need in the Greater Wyoming Valley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Community holds fundraiser to support cancer patient

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lifetime of caring for others, a community gathers to return the favor to a local woman in need. A fundraiser for Lisa Majorino Martino took place as she battles life-threatening lung cancer. Her friends and family of the Scranton diagnostic technician hosted the benefit at Fireside Martini Grill […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

‘Barktoberfest’ event held to give shelter dogs homes

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter is trying to find homes this Fall for dogs in need through a fun event. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted what’s called “Barktoberfest”. The inaugural event in Olyphant happened on the ground of Maiolatesi Wine Cellars. It featured wine tasting, dozens of vendors, and lots of […]
OLYPHANT, PA
WBRE

A helping hand at Camp Freedom

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local, year-round adventure camp for disabled veterans and first responders received a helping hand on Saturday. Volunteers with “Veterans United Home Loans” descended upon Camp Freedom in Carbondale to help spruce up the site. The group reclaimed some of the land by chopping and trimming trees at the more […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

How to keep your kids safe for Halloween

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Halloween is approaching, which means many children will be out trick or treating. State Police say it’s crucial for parents, as well as drivers, to keep safety in mind. On Halloween, little ghouls and goblins knock on doors to score as much candy as possible, a tradition that’s been going […]
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

G.A.R. middle school celebrates a century of history

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday. marks the 100 anniversary of a school in Luzerne County. “I wanted to get a little snack and my one buddy said, ‘Hey why don’t you go ask Bridget?’ So, I asked my wife Bridget for a quarter and I kept asking her every day and she kept giving […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

How midwives can help you after birth

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The use of midwives is a viable option for expecting women, but they are not widely utilized during labor and delivery in northeastern Pennsylvania. Midwives attend only 8 percent of the births in the U.S. That’s why an area midwife hopes to raise awareness about the health profession. Pregnancy and labor […]
ARCHBALD, PA
WBRE

PA Build My Future event shows kids possible careers

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of high school students from the commonwealth came to a Lycoming County college to learn about different trades and construction careers. High school students from all four corners of the commonwealth gathered at Pennsylvania College of Technology for ‘PA Build My Career Day’. The event returned to campus for […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

In memory of Mike: Walking to end epilepsy

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 65 million people worldwide live with a condition that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures. It’s the brain disorder epilepsy. Today, I had the honor of serving as emcee of an event aimed at raising critical funds and awareness. All of the usual excitement and energy were evident at the […]
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Area Halloween attractions make your spooky season even scarier

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Halloween is fast approaching, and these nearby attractions are sure to scare you this spooky season. The Mystery Around Main Street in Stroudsburg will allow visitors to take part in the Spooky Stroudsburg Scavenger Search, unscrambling eleven clues for the chance to win a grand prize. This free event hosted by […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Wizarding Fall Festival underway in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a weekend of magic, spells, and support for small businesses in Luzerne County. An effort that proved so successful last year is back again in downtown Wilkes-Barre. Witches, wizards, and mystical creatures are putting a captivating spell on downtown Wilkes-Barre. Homemade butterbeer was flowing on day two of the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
bctv.org

Animal Rescue League of Berks County 10-13-22

District 6 Reading City Councilman Chris Miller discusses the Animal Rescue League of Berks County with Alexis Pagoulatos, their Chief Executive Officer, on In Your District. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crab season shutdown may impact restaurants

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In major blow to America’s seafood industry, low populations of both snow and king crabs have led to the shutdown of the harvest seasons in the North Pacific. Crab legs are a fan favorite at Smuggler’s Cove in Tannersville. The spot known as the Seafood King of the Poconos has […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
theshelbyreport.com

Weis Markets Begins Register Campaign To Support Veterans

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched a six-week campaign in support of Paralyzed Veterans of America, a nonprofit supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders and diseases like MS and ALS. In stores, Weis Markets and its employees are encouraging customers to make small donations at checkout by rounding up...
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

Soil competition held at Bloomsburg University

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many of us grew up playing outside in the dirt until the sun went down well one competition held this week brings college students back to those roots and to the dirt around those roots. The Northeast Regional Soil Collegiate Competition has been going on since the 1960s. This year […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

NEPA company brings baby sonogram imaging to next dimension

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A northeastern Pennsylvania business is taking black-and-white, two-dimensional baby sonogram images to a whole new level. Pregnancy can be one of the hardest and most beautiful times in a woman’s life, yet the time the unborn baby is growing can seem fleeting. That’s why a local business hopes to help parents-to-be […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Spooky fun at Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Working at the Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, Blaine Dart is often the only employee in the building, but he says he's never really alone. "The most common thing I oftentimes feel is just like I'm being watched. There's been two or three occurrences where I've had to get out of here because I've been a little too freaked out."
JIM THORPE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing seafood spots in Pennsylvania that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for making absolutely delicious food and also for proving amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Luzerne County community fighting blight

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community is taking action to crack down on blighted properties, and it’s not the first time. Demolition crews tore down two dilapidated homes on Vandermark Road in Newport Township Friday. Officials say it’s a long time coming as they’ve been listed as problem properties for years. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy