‘Dinners for Kids’ combats food insecurity with healthy meals

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fighting food insecurity in our local communities, that’s the mission of a Luzerne County-based non-profit working to make a difference.

More than 100 guests came out to the 5th Annual Dinners for Kids Banquet at Misericordia University.

The program was founded in 2011 by Edna and David Tevet, formerly of Ollie’s restaurant, with the goal of fighting childhood hunger with healthy meals.

“Making sure that kids never go to sleep on an empty stomach,” said David Tevet, CEO and Founder of Dinners for Kids.

Thanks to the help of volunteers, freshly-prepared and nutritious meals are delivered to the doorsteps of local families in need at no cost.

Children are referred to the program by school guidance counselors, Head Start, and Children and Youth caseworkers.

“The need was always great from the beginning in 2011, but since the pandemic, we saw an increased number of kids because of the pandemic, but now with the high inflation, it’s even more so,” said Tevet.

The Dinner for Kids Program relies on the generosity of community partners to make it all happen.

Its mission closely aligns with the vision of AllOne Foundation and Charities .

“We make resources available to non-profit partners that are focused on measurably improving access to healthcare for our friends and neighbors,” CEO of AllOne Foundation and Charities, said John Cosgrove.

Cosgrove was honored during the event for his efforts to help the organization fight food insecurity.

“Having well-nourished friends and neighbors is the first step to any kind of success in health,” said Cosgrove.

To-date, Dinners for Kids has provided more than 400K meals to children in need in the Greater Wyoming Valley.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.