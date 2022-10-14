ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return

Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event

The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
411mania.com

Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre

It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
WWE
nodq.com

News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
WWE
wrestletalk.com

Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown

Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable

As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star

Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show

– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Confirms Talks With Triple H

Debuts and returns have been a pretty big deal in recent months and a few weeks ago Saraya made her AEW debut at Grand Slam. Saraya is now party of the AEW roster, but it sounds like the new WWE regime tried to bring her back after her deal expired.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed

Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
WWE
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown

With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Former WWE Stars Making AEW Debut

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about AEW and WWE bringing in free agents, and fans who attended the recent Rampage tapings got to see an interesting debut. Shawn Spears & FTR faced off against Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona and after the match Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven debuted. Maria cut a promo then all the heels beat down the faces before Samoa Joe and Wardlow came out to make the save.
WWE
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time

WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Fantasy Booking Who Else WWE Could Bring Into The Bloodline

Few would argue against the idea that, in recent weeks, WWE's most consistently compelling story has been that of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has secured a nearly unprecedented level of dominance over WWE, and he's done it with the help of his cousins — fellow members of the legendary Anoa'i family — Jimmy and Jey Uso, and more recently, their brother, Solo Sikoa. The final member, aside from "the Wise Man" Paul Heyman, is Zayn, who is not a member of the family, but who has been so earnest and persistent in his attempts to join the group that after months of trying, he's finally found himself accepted by Reigns and adopted as "the Honorary Uce."
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy