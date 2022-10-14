Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Charlotte Flair’s Return
Charlotte Flair has one of the most reputed careers in the women’s division. She made her main roster debut in 2015 and has continued to embark on a phenomenal journey. Now, it is time for The Queen to return to her kingdom. Flair last wrestled at WrestleMania Backlash on...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
nodq.com
News regarding the WWE returns of Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding the returns of WWE stars that have been out of action…. * Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes appears to be “a little ahead of schedule” in healing from his torn pectoral muscle injury. Rhodes has reportedly been working with Diamond Dallas Page and Meltzer wrote that “there’s no firm date for a return this early, and even when there is, I would expect it’ll be kept quiet for a surprise pop.”
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Decision About Ronda Rousey’s Future On SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is undoubtedly one of the most well-known names to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. She continues to hone her craft and is now more comfortable in her current role as well. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Sioux City, Iowa 10/15/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. * Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH defeated Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) * 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Tamina ends in a no-contest due...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Talks With Triple H
Debuts and returns have been a pretty big deal in recent months and a few weeks ago Saraya made her AEW debut at Grand Slam. Saraya is now party of the AEW roster, but it sounds like the new WWE regime tried to bring her back after her deal expired.
ringsidenews.com
Name Of New Bray Wyatt Character Revealed
Bray Wyatt remained one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, even while he was gone. In fact, some believed he was far too creative for the company, as he was never used to his full potential there. The former Universal Champion was released by WWE in July...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Stars Making AEW Debut
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about AEW and WWE bringing in free agents, and fans who attended the recent Rampage tapings got to see an interesting debut. Shawn Spears & FTR faced off against Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona and after the match Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven debuted. Maria cut a promo then all the heels beat down the faces before Samoa Joe and Wardlow came out to make the save.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rob Van Dam On CM Punk: “Probably Has As Big Of An Ego As Anybody I Can Think of That I Met In The Business”
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes, where the Whole F’n Show gave his thoughts on former two-time AEW world champion CM Punk and why he thinks he is one of the most egotistical talents that he has ever encountered in the wrestling industry. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlinginc.com
Fantasy Booking Who Else WWE Could Bring Into The Bloodline
Few would argue against the idea that, in recent weeks, WWE's most consistently compelling story has been that of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has secured a nearly unprecedented level of dominance over WWE, and he's done it with the help of his cousins — fellow members of the legendary Anoa'i family — Jimmy and Jey Uso, and more recently, their brother, Solo Sikoa. The final member, aside from "the Wise Man" Paul Heyman, is Zayn, who is not a member of the family, but who has been so earnest and persistent in his attempts to join the group that after months of trying, he's finally found himself accepted by Reigns and adopted as "the Honorary Uce."
