Read full article on original website
Related
Electing John Fetterman is crucial for Pennsylvania Voters
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board on Sunday not only endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman but also argued that his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is "wholly unprepared" for the role.
Ukraine news – live: Blasts rock Kyiv as Russia targets capital with kamikaze drones
Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital is said to have been targeted with self-destructing drones built in Iran, a week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19 people.It came as the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky called upon Ukrainian civilians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important – everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the...
Leaky pipes, bully pulpit power, facts vs. 'The Big Lie': Letters, Oct. 16, 2022
More must be done to explore problems with leaking pipes Thanks for your recent article, "Indian River County plans new water study after copper plumbing leaks continue." Until recently I was president of a 55-member homeowners association at Lake Temple in Citrus Springs off 5th St. SW. In those years several homeowners including...
Trump Gets Criticized For 'Unabashed Antisemitism' As He Asks US Jews To 'Get Their Act Together'
Donald Trump said he could "easily" become the Prime Minister of Israel in a post that targeted American Jews on Sunday. What Happened: The former president came out swinging in his post at the U.S. Jewish community, which attracted criticism from multiple quarters. “No President has done more for Israel...
Herschel Walker beat expectations in Georgia U.S. Senate debate. Will it matter in election?
Herschel Walker turns in strong U.S. Senate debate showing against Sen. Raphael Warnock in Savannah.
Russian kamikaze drones strike Kyiv in attack of 'desperation'
Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had attacked Kyiv with a swarm of "kamikaze drones", in what the president's office said was an act of desperation nearly eight months into Russia's invasion. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine.
'We're trying to build communities': New Bedford resident wary of DACA ruling
NEW BEDFORD — The legal travails of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are familiar to 33-year old Abdourahmane Doumbouya. He registered for DACA in 2012, when the Obama Administration made it official policy. ...
Comments / 0