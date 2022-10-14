Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Man found Dead in a Ditch, Killed from Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a person found dead in a ditch on the eastside by I-70. Saturday night, around 8:15p.m., police were called to the area of E. 21st St. and Shoreland Dr, by Lakeside Elementary School and Warren Central Highschool. When they arrived, they found...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dies after shooting on Indy’s West side Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting near North High School Road on the city’s West side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a person was shot on 34th Street, police said. News 8 has a crew...
wrtv.com
Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 man dies Friday evening, ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s Southeast side of town Friday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot. Officers...
cbs4indy.com
Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot Oct. 16 in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road, around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived,...
WISH-TV
1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
wrtv.com
Man dies after Friday night shooting on Indianapolis' east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after he was shot Friday night in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. and found the man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died...
cbs4indy.com
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the...
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend. Residents of the city, police […]
No one injured in house fire on Greenfield’s west side, pets saved from blaze
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Emergency were on the scene of a house fire in Greenfield and people are urged by police to avoid the area Sunday afternoon. According to the Greenfield Police Department, GPD officers and city fire crews were on scene of a house fire on Tinker Trail. This is in the Sawmill neighborhood on […]
cbs4indy.com
Man dies after car crashes into near northeast side backyard
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after his car drove off Interstate 70 and crashed into a backyard on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. EMS was called around 1:30 p.m. to the I-70 and Keystone exchange for a “serious crash in the backyard of a residence,” state police said. Witnesses who called 911 described a car driving off I-70 and ending up in a person’s yard, according to ISP.
‘I Smoked Her’: Indiana Man Gets Decades in Prison for Murdering Pregnant Woman in Her Own Home While Her Pastor Husband Was at the Gym
An Indiana man was sentenced to nearly 100 years in prison on Friday for murdering a woman pregnant with her second child in 2015. Larry Jo Taylor Jr. was convicted of numerous charges in September of this year related to both the shooting death of 28-year-old Amanda Blackburn and the burglaries of numerous homes in the Indianapolis metropolitan area in late 2015.
IMPD investigating after officer fires shot at suspect Thursday morning
IMPD Internal Affairs are investigating after a 14-year veteran of the department discharged a single shot during a call Thursday morning.
WANE-TV
Man dies after car crashes into Indianapolis backyard
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after his car drove off Interstate 70 and crashed into a backyard on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. EMS was called around 1:30 p.m. to the I-70 and Keystone exchange for a “serious crash in the backyard of a residence,” state police said. Witnesses who called 911 described a car driving off I-70 and ending up in a person’s yard, according to ISP.
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Wayne Township crews battle apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse. Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause. No...
3rd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday afternoon for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. The latest sentence was handed down just days after the second of four suspects was sentenced. A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 143 years at the Indiana Department...
wrtv.com
IU student found dead at home died of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, coroner says
BLOOMINGTON – The August death of Indiana University student Avery McMillan has been ruled to have been caused by fentanyl, according to Monroe County Coroner’s Office. McMillan, 20, was found dead on Aug. 17, 2022, at a house just outside of Bloomington. According to Monroe County Sheriff Brad...
