KSLTV

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Jordan Police investigating after man shot in legs at party

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left a victim with multiple leg wounds. Officers were summoned at 2:04 a.m. to the 6100 block of W. Arranmore Dr. after reports of a shooting in a basement apartment in the Daybreak neighborhood.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in neck in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck Saturday night in Taylorsville, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call near 5600 South and 1500 West about 6:20 p.m. when they “were approached by a victim who claimed they had been stabbed and had wounds consistent with that information,” Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal told Gephardt Daily.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

