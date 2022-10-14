Read full article on original website
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
Layton man details intention to bomb Catholic school in journal
A Layton man was arrested Friday for threatening to bomb St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick, Washington, allegedly detailing his intentions of the bombing in his journal, according to the Layton Police Department.
Two teens charged as adults in fatal Salt Lake City carjacking attempt
Two teens have been charged as adults after a fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City this September, according to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.
KSLTV
Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her
TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Layton man charged after allegedly posting threat to blow up school in Washington state
LAYTON, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Layton man has been charged after allegedly posting a threat to blow up St. Joseph’s Catholic School, in Washington State, and including his street address so police and FBI agents could “come and get me.”. “The post displayed...
2 boys charged as adults for shooting death of fellow teen in SLC last month
A pair of teenagers are being charged as adults for murder in the death of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed last month in Salt Lake City.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City
An investigation into an aggravated burglary in Salt Lake City escalated to a tactical incident early Saturday morning.
ksl.com
Task force aims to solve, prevent murders and disappearances of indigenous people
SALT LAKE CITY — Many important meetings happen at the Urban Indian Center in Salt Lake City. However, the one that happened Saturday morning is equally important. "We have an issue in Utah that the missing and murdered indigenous people of our state are not being recognized, nor are their cases being addressed," said Yolanda Francisco-Nez.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
ksl.com
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD asks public to avoid area near SWAT standoff
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department SWAT Team is on scene of “a tactical incident in the 500-block of North Dexter Street,” according to a Saturday morning press release issued by SLCPD. The community is being asked...
kjzz.com
Salt Lake City man fights for all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man is advocating for an all-male domestic violence shelter in Utah to help the lesser known victims of abuse. Utah has soaring rates of domestic violence against women, but according to the Domestic Violence Coalition, 1 in 4 men in the state have experienced intimate partner abuse as well.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville victim in serious but stable condition after step-son’s attack
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Details were still sketchy late Friday night after a father-son fight left the father with multiple stab wounds and their apartment covered in blood. Police were dispatched to the scene at 1159 W. 4020 S. at 8:20 p.m., the Calloway Apartments...
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan Police investigating after man shot in legs at party
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left a victim with multiple leg wounds. Officers were summoned at 2:04 a.m. to the 6100 block of W. Arranmore Dr. after reports of a shooting in a basement apartment in the Daybreak neighborhood.
Utah man recommended 20 years in prison after fatal wrong way crash
A Utah man who pled guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215, killing a 19-year-old woman, was recommended to at least 20 years in state prison on Tues
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man in stable condition after being stabbed in neck in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck Saturday night in Taylorsville, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call near 5600 South and 1500 West about 6:20 p.m. when they “were approached by a victim who claimed they had been stabbed and had wounds consistent with that information,” Taylorsville Police Sgt. Orin Neal told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
TRAX hit-and-run driver in custody, victim struck while walking dog is stable
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist hit by a TRAX train Friday night while running a red light – which then knocked him into a pedestrian – has landed in jail. Utah Transit Authority police located the man and his vehicle...
UTA: Driver runs red light, hits TRAX train, pedestrian, flees scene
A driver was hit by a United Transit Authority (UTA) TRAX train Friday while running a red light, causing the car to hit a pedestrian before the driver fled the scene.
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police tout new tactics for fighting crime in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police provided some insight into their newly focused Ballpark neighborhood crime-fighting efforts Thursday, reporting a half-dozen arrests in less than two hours Wednesday afternoon under the recently unveiled “hot spots” approach to strategic law enforcement.
