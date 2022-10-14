RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mass shooting in North Carolina's capital city occurred during a moment of late afternoon rituals along a neighborhood's quiet streets and on a popular walking trail. A woman was talking to a neighbor outside her home. Another was walking her terrier mix, Scruff, along the trail. A police officer was headed off to work. Police in Raleigh say those moments were shattered on Thursday when a 15-year-old boy opened fire. Five people were killed. Two others were wounded. Among the dead were: An avid runner and the mother of three boys. A woman who was the “rock” of her family and knew everyone in the neighborhood. And a Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO