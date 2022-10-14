ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

BlackjackScout
1d ago

"We are not banning transgender athletes from playing the sports they love. Our goal is to protect the rights of girls to compete fairly in sports," a parent said.I think that parent said it best.

WGAL

Shapiro comes to the Susquehanna Valley

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro campaigned in the Susquehanna Valley on Sunday. The visit comes just 23 days ahead of the General Election. Shapiro is set to speak at Casa in Action's Hispanic Heritage Month event. The effort is part of outreach to Hispanic voters as the race between Shapiro and Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano is reaching the home stretch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

LGBTQ Center celebrates its anniversary

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The LGBT Center of Central Pennsylvania is celebrating sixteen years tonight. Honoring its founders and others in Pennsylvania who have been doing work to support those in the LGBTQ community. The event just getting started at the Hershey lodge, with the guests trickling in. The LGBT...
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster retirement communities host open houses

In Lancaster County, hundreds of visitors were exploring the retirement options available in the area. There were 17 senior living communities throughout the county. All came to gather to host open houses. It's marking the first time something like this has happened since the start of the pandemic. "We have...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg discusses policing

Borough Manager Charles Gable said the proposed 2023 budget would include the possibility of hiring an additional 2 full-time police officers. If approved, the officers would cost the borough about $100,000 each. If approved, the new officers would bring the force to a total of 14 full-time officers. Glenny reminded...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Over $400,000 raised during annual cancer walk in Harrisburg

The 25th Annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk was held Saturday morning. The event, on City Island, attracted 3,500 walkers and raised $420,000 thus far. The American Cancer Society is extremely grateful to all those who came out to support breast cancer survivors, thrivers, patients, caregivers,...
HARRISBURG, PA
Yorkblog

AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots

Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
YORK, PA
gettysburgian.com

Opinion: Stop Doug Mastriano. Vote for Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8.

In a few short weeks, Americans will head to the polls and take part in the 2022 midterm elections. Pennsylvanians will be picking a new governor as incumbent Governor Wolf is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. After a close primary in May, Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for this coveted position. Josh Shapiro, incumbent Attorney General, ran uncontested and won the Democratic primary. Looking at both Shapiro’s and Mastriano’s records and campaigns, Shapiro is the better choice for governor of Pennsylvania.  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Duncannon EMS unit gets taken off the critical list

Kraig Nace of the Duncannon EMS delivered good news during the Oct. 3 Wheatfield Twp. supervisors’ meeting. Nace said his organization has achieved adequate staffing levels, and all pre-COVID fundraising efforts have been fully restored, including Sunday dinners and bingo. Bingo is Monday nights starting at 6:45, with the...
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27.com

Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming

The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

More questions surround Steelton rat dumping

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a week since hundreds, if not thousands of domesticated rats were apparently dumped in Steelton and Harrisburg, and there are still a lot more rats than there are answers about this bizarre mystery. abc27 has reached out to the Steelton Borough and police...
STEELTON, PA

