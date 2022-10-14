Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Framingham Defeats Notre Dame Academy 3-0
WORCESTER – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Worcester Saturday morning for a game against Notre Dame Academy. The Flyers got the victory. Final score was 3-0, with Flyer Ava Callahan getting the winning goal for the second consecutive game. Late in the first half, Callahan headed...
Nardizzi’s Hat Trick Propels Rams To 10th Win of the Season
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State graduate student Bryce Nardizzi scored three goals to lead the Rams to a 5-1 win over Mass. Maritime in MASCAC men’s soccer action Saturday morning in Framingham. Framingham State is undefeated in Conference play at 5-0. The Rams are now 10-3-1 overall. MMA drops...
Wolves Defeat Rams 35-14; Framingham State Homecoming Game October 22
DANBURY, CONNECTICUT – The Framingham State University football team was defeated 35-14 by the Wolves of Western Connecticut State University Saturday afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at the Westside Athletic Complex. Framingham State falls to 3-4 overall and is 2-3 in the MASCAC. Western...
Wildcats Maul Flyers
WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High football team travelled to Weymouth last night for a game against the Wildcats of Weymouth High. Framingham is now 1-5 overall. Framingham High will host Wellesley High on Friday October 21 at 7 p.m. at Bowditch Field.
Rams Place 6th at Western New England Invitational
SPRINGFIELD – The Framingham State University men’s cross country team was back in action Saturday morning and placed sixth at the Western New England Invitational. The Rams came in sixth place with 140 points, just three behind Westfield State who claimed the fifth spot with 137. Patrick Walsh...
Kondi’s Goal Give Rams Victory Over Vikings
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State’s Isabella Kondi scored a goal in the 43rd minute to lead the Rams to a 1-0 victory over Salem State in Little East Conference field hockey action Thursday evening at Maple Street Field. Framingham State improves to 8-5 overall and 4-4 in LEC. Salem...
PHOTO GALLERY: Calder Trophy Winner Skates At Loring Arena With Framingham Youth Hockey
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Youth Hockey’s Bruins Academy had a special guest Saturday morning at Loring Arena in Framingham. Calder Memorial Trophy winner Andrew Raycroft and former Boston Bruins goaltender Andrew Raycroft skated with the young skaters today, October 15. Raycroft, who also played with the Toronto Maple Leafs,...
PHOTO GALLERY: Keefe Tech Broncos & AMSA Eagles Battle To Tie
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Tech girls soccer team battled to a 3-3 tie with the Eagles of Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School out of Marlborough today, October 14. The Broncos have three more games this season. Their next game is at home against Monty Tech on October...
Massachusetts Senior Softball Team Wins 65 AAA Tournament at the 2022 SSUSA World Championship
WAYLAND – Deep Purple, a team of 14 senior softball players from three leagues across Eastern Massachusetts, won the 65 AAA tournament at the 2022 Senior Softball USA (SSUSA) World Championships held in Las Vegas in September. Two Natick residents were on the team. Over 660 teams competed in...
Framingham State Captures 2nd Place at Western New England Invitational
SPRINGFIELD – The Framingham State University women’s cross country team was back on the course with a strong showing Saturday morning as they finished in second place at the Western New England Invitational. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. The Rams secured the second place finish with 60 total points finishing...
PHOTOS: Rini Wins Jack Abby’s United Way of Tri-County 5K Road Race
FRAMINGHAM – Saturday was a beautiful fall day for a 5K, and almost 600 individuals registered to participate in the United Way of Tri-County’s 5K run/walk sponsored by Jack’s Abby Craft Brewers. The 5K supports the United Way of Tri-County, based in Framingham. United Way of Tri-County...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, October 14, 2022
1 Public Lands opens today at Shoppers World with a ribbon cutting at 8;45 a.m. 2. Tomorrow is the last day to bid on one of the 5 Noche de Fiesta paintings. Money raised from the auction supports the Framingham Public Library Foundation. 3. BRONCOS in action:. Girls volleyball has...
Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, Boston College Professor
ASHLAND – Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, of Ashland died suddenly on August 1, 2022. He was a professor of the History of Art at Boston College for forty five years (1977-2022). Kenneth M. Craig inspired innumerable students to love the History of Art as much as he did. His love and enthusiasm for teaching Art History attracted many students to become Art History majors over the years. Not only was he a cornerstone of The Art, Art History, and Film Department, Professor Craig was a gifted, dedicated teacher, a “rock star” to his students as well as a generous, kind, principled, and wise colleague.
Richard Francis Garvin, 88
NATICK – Richard Francis Garvin passed away at his home on October 6, 2022, at 88. The world lost a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in Natick, to John and Lena Garvin on September 9, 1934, and raised in Natick. From an early age, Richie rolled up his sleeves and worked to support the people he loved. He began picking produce and working on the irrigation system at Lookout Farm, continued to shoveling and plowing during snowstorms, scaling 25 ft. poles at Natick’s own drive-in movie theater to ensure working light bulbs, providing security in the night shift for Sears Department Store, to his career employment at the Boston Edison Company, where he retired as a supervisor after 42 years of unwavering dedication.
Paul W. Spooner, 67
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts’ most stalwart disability rights advocate Paul W. Spooner died unexpectedly on October 8, 2022, after a brief hospital stay. His life partner, Winifred McGraw, was by his side. He was 67 and had been a resident of Taunton for the last 28 years. Paul was...
Shayne M. LaFrance, 43
FRAMINGHAM – Shayne M. LaFrance, 43, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Sandra L. Rego & her husband Manuel of Conway, SC, and the late Maynard LaFrance. Since he was a young boy, Shayne loved...
James E. Brady, 55
NATICK – James E. Brady of Natick passed away suddenly at home October 8, 2022. Beloved fiancé of Addie Profit of Wayland, loving son of the late Richard and Helen (Fannon) Brady. Devoted brother of Patricia Moody (Russell), Barbara Proia (Armando), Robert Brady, Kathleen Brady, and the late Michael Brady, Richard Brady, Margaret Care, and John Brady. Jimmy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
John Paul Ruiz Sr., 62
FRAMINGHAM – John Paul Ruiz, Sr., 62 of Framingham, passed away after a lengthy illness on October 8, 2022. John is predeceased by his parents, Miguel and Eleanor (LaBonte) Ruiz, brother, Michael Ruiz, and sisters, Maria Ruiz and Patty Kaufman. Beloved husband of Marie A. (Cusimano) Ruiz of Framingham....
Natick: Cyanobacteria Detected in Lake Cochituate and Fisk Pond
NATICK – On October 10, visual evidence provided by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) indicate the presence of a cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) bloom Lake Cochituate and Fisk Pond., announced the Town of Natick today, October 13. Residents are asked to avoid boating or swimming, including pets,...
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Ashland Hosts Fall Fest 2022
ASHLAND – After yesterday’s first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade, the Town of Ashland hosted a Fall Fest at The Corner Spot- Ashland. . There was food, face painting, and music. There were also pumpkin-themed games. The event was organized by Beth Reynolds and Ashley Place. Petroni Media Company photos...
