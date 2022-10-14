ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO: Framingham Defeats Notre Dame Academy 3-0

WORCESTER – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Worcester Saturday morning for a game against Notre Dame Academy. The Flyers got the victory. Final score was 3-0, with Flyer Ava Callahan getting the winning goal for the second consecutive game. Late in the first half, Callahan headed...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wildcats Maul Flyers

WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High football team travelled to Weymouth last night for a game against the Wildcats of Weymouth High. Framingham is now 1-5 overall. Framingham High will host Wellesley High on Friday October 21 at 7 p.m. at Bowditch Field.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Place 6th at Western New England Invitational

SPRINGFIELD – The Framingham State University men’s cross country team was back in action Saturday morning and placed sixth at the Western New England Invitational. The Rams came in sixth place with 140 points, just three behind Westfield State who claimed the fifth spot with 137. Patrick Walsh...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kondi’s Goal Give Rams Victory Over Vikings

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State’s Isabella Kondi scored a goal in the 43rd minute to lead the Rams to a 1-0 victory over Salem State in Little East Conference field hockey action Thursday evening at Maple Street Field. Framingham State improves to 8-5 overall and 4-4 in LEC. Salem...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, Boston College Professor

ASHLAND – Kenneth Mark Craig, 76, of Ashland died suddenly on August 1, 2022. He was a professor of the History of Art at Boston College for forty five years (1977-2022). Kenneth M. Craig inspired innumerable students to love the History of Art as much as he did. His love and enthusiasm for teaching Art History attracted many students to become Art History majors over the years. Not only was he a cornerstone of The Art, Art History, and Film Department, Professor Craig was a gifted, dedicated teacher, a “rock star” to his students as well as a generous, kind, principled, and wise colleague.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Richard Francis Garvin, 88

NATICK – Richard Francis Garvin passed away at his home on October 6, 2022, at 88. The world lost a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in Natick, to John and Lena Garvin on September 9, 1934, and raised in Natick. From an early age, Richie rolled up his sleeves and worked to support the people he loved. He began picking produce and working on the irrigation system at Lookout Farm, continued to shoveling and plowing during snowstorms, scaling 25 ft. poles at Natick’s own drive-in movie theater to ensure working light bulbs, providing security in the night shift for Sears Department Store, to his career employment at the Boston Edison Company, where he retired as a supervisor after 42 years of unwavering dedication.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Paul W. Spooner, 67

FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts’ most stalwart disability rights advocate Paul W. Spooner died unexpectedly on October 8, 2022, after a brief hospital stay. His life partner, Winifred McGraw, was by his side. He was 67 and had been a resident of Taunton for the last 28 years. Paul was...
TAUNTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Shayne M. LaFrance, 43

FRAMINGHAM – Shayne M. LaFrance, 43, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Sandra L. Rego & her husband Manuel of Conway, SC, and the late Maynard LaFrance. Since he was a young boy, Shayne loved...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

James E. Brady, 55

NATICK – James E. Brady of Natick passed away suddenly at home October 8, 2022. Beloved fiancé of Addie Profit of Wayland, loving son of the late Richard and Helen (Fannon) Brady. Devoted brother of Patricia Moody (Russell), Barbara Proia (Armando), Robert Brady, Kathleen Brady, and the late Michael Brady, Richard Brady, Margaret Care, and John Brady. Jimmy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

John Paul Ruiz Sr., 62

FRAMINGHAM – John Paul Ruiz, Sr., 62 of Framingham, passed away after a lengthy illness on October 8, 2022. John is predeceased by his parents, Miguel and Eleanor (LaBonte) Ruiz, brother, Michael Ruiz, and sisters, Maria Ruiz and Patty Kaufman. Beloved husband of Marie A. (Cusimano) Ruiz of Framingham....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick: Cyanobacteria Detected in Lake Cochituate and Fisk Pond

NATICK – On October 10, visual evidence provided by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) indicate the presence of a cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) bloom Lake Cochituate and Fisk Pond., announced the Town of Natick today, October 13. Residents are asked to avoid boating or swimming, including pets,...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Ashland Hosts Fall Fest 2022

ASHLAND – After yesterday’s first-ever Ashland Hometown Parade, the Town of Ashland hosted a Fall Fest at The Corner Spot- Ashland. . There was food, face painting, and music. There were also pumpkin-themed games. The event was organized by Beth Reynolds and Ashley Place. Petroni Media Company photos...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts.

