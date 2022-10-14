Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers
Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it. After failing to score a touchdown in the first half, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive...
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Justin Fields missed a WIDE open David Montgomery on what would have been game-winning TD
Seven days after we saw one wide open player not get the ball in a crucial situation, it happened again. In the Washington Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields faced a fourth-and-goal from the opposing 4-yard line. A touchdown would win it, anything else and it was a loss.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
Panthers WR Coach Joe Dailey Has to Be Held Back From Robbie Anderson
Conflict on the Panthers sideline.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Buffalo Bills will attempt to gain revenge on the team that eliminated them last season as they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s the best matchup of the year, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Bills-Chiefs prediction and pick.
atozsports.com
Josh Allen comes to mind-blowing realization about his rivalry with Patrick Mahomes
Two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks square off in Week 6 as Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills travel to Kansas City to do battle with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. Allen and Mahomes have changed the way the quarterback position is played. These two generational talents have been at the root of many sleepless nights for defensive coordinators around the league.
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼
In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
Chiefs’ Frank Clark describes why illness forced him to leave Raiders game
It's no secret Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has had stomach issues in the past, but this was the first time he's left a game for it.
NBC Sports
Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli
At some point, Notre Dame needs to find some peace of mind should junior quarterback Drew Pyne suffer any injury. If Pyne’s helmet gets knocked off, if he sprains an ankle, if he joins the ever-lengthening list of quarterbacks with shoulder injuries across the country, the Irish (3-2) need to know freshman Steve Angeli could step in for a moment, a week, the season.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
fantasypros.com
Dante Pettis catches 40-yard touchdown in Week 6
Dante Pettis had seven targets which he converted into four catches for 84 yards. He reeled in a long 40-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields in the third quarter for the Bears' only score in the 12-7 defeat. Fantasy Impact:. Pettis may have moved ahead of Equanimeous St. Brown as...
NBC Sports
Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'
It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
profootballnetwork.com
The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move
Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. Michigan was leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
NBC Sports
Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub
Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
