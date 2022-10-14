ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Why did Chesterfield say no to a cannabis dispensery? Legal expert weighs in.

By Maggi Marshall
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tf2oE_0iYKU7Jx00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County recently denied a use permit for a medical marijuana dispensary.

Green Leaf Medical, or gLeaf, already has locations in Richmond and Henrico but looked to expand its dispensary to a former TMobile store in Chesterfield.

A newly-obtained letter from the Chesterfield Community Development Office said the permit for that use was denied.

“We are unable to continue processing this permit as the proposed use is currently illegal under federal law and not permitted by the Chesterfield County Code,” Jesse Smith, deputy county administrator, stated in the letter.

Dr. Bob Holsworth, CBS 6's political analyst, broke down the likely reason why neighboring counties allow medical marijuana dispensaries but Chesterfield denied this one.

“I think what Chesterfield County is saying is they don’t want to be in this at all right now. Now whether that will hold up is an open question,” Holsworth said.

Medical marijuana is legal in the state of Virginia. However, it remains illegal at the federal level making it a gray area, according to Holsworth.

“People who are fighting terrible diseases that are causing them great distress,” Holsworth said. “But at the same time, you find it’s kinda a gray area as well because people utilize medical marijuana dispensaries perhaps on pretenses that are not the ones everyone is thinking of. It's highly unusual for a local government to decide that a state law doesn't apply and is overruled by federal law.

Locals like Xavier Bryant hope the county administration will change their minds.

“I think it's a great thing for the community. I think it’s an anxiety improvement. Anything that helps people find peace is great,” Bryant said.

Green Leaf did not respond to multiple CBS6’s requests for comment.

The medical dispensary will now have the opportunity to appeal at the Board of Zoning appeals meeting on Nov. 2, according to the county.

Comments / 3

Sandor Garcia
2d ago

Chesterfield county can benefit from this economically. Legalization on a Federal level is right around the corner, especially after the current events. Don't fall behind and be the lasts to adopt this. Local authorities aren't persecuting this. 19 states, including DC have safely adopted recreational use so why the restrictions? This might work against the county and shy folks away in what looks like a move by uptight, backwards county legislators.

Reply
4
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Kroger begins effort to eliminate single-use plastic bags

RICHMOND—Kroger employees wore green shirts that read “Reusable in, Single-use out,” as they greeted customers on Monday with colorful bags. A Kroger located in Henrico County in Central Virginia is the pilot store for Kroger’s initiative to remove single-use plastic bags in the mid-Atlantic division by 2025, according to James Menees, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger mid-Atlantic, which includes Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. This is part of the company’s push to eliminate single-use plastic in all U.S. stores by 2025.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times The Tobacco Company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday. The four-story...
RICHMOND, VA
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy