Madisonville appreciates employees

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville announced some closures on Friday for a celebration.

The Public Works Transfer Station and offices will close at noon to host a time of Employee Appreciation for their staff.

They say they will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Monday for business as usual. Officials thank their employees for their hard work and appreciate the public’s understanding.

More information can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).