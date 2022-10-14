Madisonville appreciates employees
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville announced some closures on Friday for a celebration.
The Public Works Transfer Station and offices will close at noon to host a time of Employee Appreciation for their staff.
They say they will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Monday for business as usual. Officials thank their employees for their hard work and appreciate the public’s understanding.
