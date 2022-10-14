ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Madisonville appreciates employees

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIHSx_0iYKTdK300

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville announced some closures on Friday for a celebration.

The Public Works Transfer Station and offices will close at noon to host a time of Employee Appreciation for their staff.

WEHT Weekend: 5 fall-fun ways to kick off the season

They say they will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Monday for business as usual. Officials thank their employees for their hard work and appreciate the public’s understanding.

More information can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
OWENSBORO, KY
uky.edu

UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville “food desert” neighborhoods visited during World Food Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier Sunday night, a new mobile neighborhood food market was launched as part of the World Food Day celebration in Evansville. Junior League’s Mobile Market went out to “food desert” neighborhoods. These areas are referred to as food deserts because there isn’t a closeby grocery story near them. Organizers say a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Brief standoff halts high speed pursuit in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff. Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Crews respond to fire in Princeton, Kentucky

PRINCETON, KY — Firefighting crews are on the scene of a large fire in Princeton, Kentucky. Princeton Police Department has confirmed the fire and will provide further information once available. They were not able to confirm the location at this time. The fire comes as Caldwell County is under...
PRINCETON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bridge inspection draws near after setback in McLean County

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to keep an eye out for a bridge inspection in McLean County this week. A contractor started inspecting the bridge at US 431 over the Green and Rough River, but it was temporarily paused until this month. Officials say plans are set to […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro DC Christmas Parade deadline coming up

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – “Early-bird” entries for the Owensboro Christmas Parade are approaching the Halloween deadline. Organizers say early-bird groups save 50% by signing up for the Owensboro Christmas Parade before November 1. Non-profit entries are $50, while commercial entries are $150, but this is only through Halloween. The entry fees go up November 1 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro’s ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ shelter hosts Fall rummage sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit is hosting a Fall rummage sale from Oct. 14 -15, and the proceeds could change the life of someone you know. My Sister’s Keeper is a homeless shelter that provides lodging, food and community resources to women and children experiencing a hardship like homelessness.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Fire award civilians and first responders alike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Fire Merit Commission hosted an awards ceremony Wednesday in which first responders and civilians were honored. Officials gathered them at Civic Center for the ceremony, awarding them for their quick thinking and actions in the line of duty. One of the honorees, Tah Jarrel Fields, was recognized for helping […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro road reopens after field fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Todd Bridge Road was closed because of a field fire Friday in Owensboro. The fire broke out Friday afternoon near the Brescia Athletic Fields. Several emergency vehicles were called out as crews work to get the fire out. The Daviess County Fire Department believes the fire...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deputy pay raise aims to fill openings, reduce gap

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A recent bargaining agreement approved by Vanderburgh County Commissioners will give sheriff’s deputies a 30% pay increase and improved benefits over the next 4 years. This comes as the department is looking to not only attract new applicants, but to keep current deputies from looking elsewhere. The issue of lower wages […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary signals on Spottsville Bridge

SPOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), District 2, is advising that drivers on US 60 in Spottsville should be aware of the installation of temporary traffic signals on the new bridge on October 14. The contractor will be making preparations for the removal of the old truss. The work should last one […]
SPOTTSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy